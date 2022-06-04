ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeSean Jackson Says He Resented Donovan McNabb Over 2009 Pro Bowl Comments

By Tim Daniels
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he overheard former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Donovan McNabb question his dual selection to the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2009 NFL season. Jackson, who made the game as both a wideout and a kick returner, explained Saturday on the I Am Athlete...

