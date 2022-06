AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that COVID cases had risen up to 30% compared to May. Meanwhile, Georgia shows a slight increase in cases in recent days, but they’re nowhere near the height of any of the surges of the past two years. For example, 656 patients statewide were hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, compared to 5,400 at the height of the last peak in January.

1 DAY AGO