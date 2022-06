“Scram!” I sternly told the boar black bear, which took another step towards me. I reached down and picked up a dead alder stick—about a foot-and-a-half long—and heaved it at the bear, which was standing about 12 yards away. The stick hit him across the front legs, but the bear didn’t move, he just looked at me over his scar-checked nose. I stomped and huffed in bear fashion—something that will usually intimidate a curious bear and cause it to run off. This one just kept coming closer, a couple steps at a time.

