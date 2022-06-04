ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State hits lowest unemployment rate since pandemic started

By Jesse Yeatman
The Avenue News
 4 days ago

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data on May 20. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 500 and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% in April, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Compared with April 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 77,800, an over-the-year change of 3.0%.

The professional and business sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,300 jobs, “other services” sector increased by 1,400, manufacturing sector increased by 800 jobs, financial activities sector increased by 100 jobs and the education and health services sector remained the same.

The leisure and hospitality sector decreased by 3,600 jobs from accommodation and food service (2,200) and arts, entertainment and recreation sub-sectors (1,400).

Other sectors that experienced decline last month include: trade, transportation and utilities (1,800); mining, logging and construction sector (800); and information sector (600).

February–March preliminary jobs estimate as reported by Bureau of Labor Statistics was revised upward by 600 jobs, from a gain of 3,900 to a gain of 4,500 jobs.

Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 18,400 jobs.

For access to this month’s jobs data, visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics website at https://stats.bls.gov/.

Visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website at www.labor.maryland.gov/lmi/employmentsituation to view the current employment situation and other information.

The Avenue News

The Avenue News

