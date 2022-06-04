Minnesota gas prices at record high

Kids Bowl Free is Back in Rochester, Minnesota in 2022!. Did you know that your kids can bowl for free all summer in Rochester, Minnesota? It's true! In fact, kids can bowl free all summer long at 36 bowling alleys in Minnesota and a whole bunch more in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois! My kids took advantage of this amazing freebie a few years ago and they had a blast. If you are looking for something fun for your kids this summer, everything you need to know is below.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO