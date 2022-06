It is always good to see walk-ons earn playing time, and that is what we have with today’s player. St. Leon, IN (East Central HS) It is a little bit of a surprise that Maxwell is at Purdue as a receiver. He comes to us from East Central HS in the southeast corner of Indiana down by Cincinnati. As a sophomore there he led the Trojans to the Class 4A state championship as an option quarterback. Heading into the state title game he had rushed for 989 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 53 of 89 passes for 607 yards and 4 TDs. In the state title game he ran for 94 yards and his six yard TD run with 2:02 left gave East Central a 14-7 win over Lowell. He also had a second quarter TD pass.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO