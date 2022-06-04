Auburn baseball readies for Florida State in the Auburn Regional
By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
4 days ago
Auburn baseball will face Florida State in the winners bracket game at 6:00 pm CT Saturday evening.
Butch Thompson told them to “prove it.” Prove you belonged in the postseason. Prove you deserve to host an NCAA Regional. And for a night, they did.
Auburn knocked out Southeastern Louisiana starter Adam Guth in the 1st, tagging him for eight runs on six hits in the 1st without recording an out. Auburn was gifted free baserunners via a walk and an HBP by the true freshman lefty and cashed them all in with four home runs in the inning, including two from switch hitter Cole Foster, the 2nd coming off of righty reliever Daniel Dugas. It’s believed that Cole Foster is the 1st Auburn player to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same inning in school history, a feat that has only happened three times in MLB (including once by former Auburn Tiger Mark Bellhorn on August 29th, 2002). Foster added a three-run blast in the 4th, giving him an Auburn postseason record 9 RBIs for the game.
Pierce, DiChiara, and LaRue (2) added home runs for an Auburn offense that came into this game on a bit of a cold streak, tallying only eleven runs across their last four games, a stretch where they went 1-2 against Kentucky in Lexington and then lost their first SEC Tournament game to Kentucky. The final, 19-7, represents one of the largest margins of victory since a 15-0 shutout of Clemson in 2003. Auburn’s 20 hits and seven home runs were both season highs, while their 18 RBIs tied the previous season-high, set in a 19-5 victory against Ole Miss on March 18th.
RHP Trace Bright was staked to an early lead and made it hold, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks but striking out ten (a career-high) and collecting the first postseason win of his career. He admitted in postgame interviews how the long wait during the bottom of the 1st would have affected him earlier in his career. “You gotta stay focused and it takes some time to learn - in my freshman, sophomore year - maybe I’m not mature enough to do that. But as a starting pitcher, you take all the runs you can get. It’s comforting to know that they’ve got your back, but it can be difficult sitting over there while Cole (Foster)’s busy hitting home runs right and left.”
Thompson was asked early in the blowout about potentially pulling Bright early and saving him to come back on short rest for a potential Monday elimination game and dismissed the possibility. “In the second inning, I got tapped on the shoulder - we had a little conversation about Trace. I wasn’t interested because if I asked him to come back, even if he threw only two or three innings, we’re not talking about a four-day turnaround (Bright threw 5 innings at Kentucky on a Friday and then returned for 2.2 innings of relief in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday), we’re talking about a two-day turnaround for an ‘if’ game. I think we did the right there.”
SCHEDULE
The 2022 Auburn Regional continues on Saturday, June 4th with two matchups in Plainsman Park. #2 seed UCLA is in an elimination game with #4 seed Southeastern Louisiana at noon, with host and #1 seed Auburn taking on #3 seed Florida State at 6PM. Both games will be available for streaming on ESPN+, and the radio call, with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham and producer Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM and online on the Auburn Sports Network.
Interesting quirk of the schedule: Because Florida State was the away team in their opening game of the Regionals, they will be the home team tonight for the matchup against Auburn. The Tigers will utilize the visitor’s dugout and bat first in the game.
