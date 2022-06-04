ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Potential tropical storm weakens overnight. It’s no longer a threat to Manatee County

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

All severe weather threats from Potential Tropical Cyclone One have ended for Manatee County, National Weather Service Meteorologist Rodney Wynn told the Bradenton Herald on Saturday morning.

The storm should make landfall later this morning in Lee County near Fort Myers and keep well to the south of Manatee County.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One should not strengthen much as it crosses the southern part of the state at of pace of 19 mph.

Wynn predicts the storm may reach the Atlantic ocean by 5. p.m. today.

Locally, the Bradenton area should expect scattered showers and possible thunderstorms with wind gusts peaking at 25 mph.

However, inland Manatee County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice, which should change later today.

The storm weakened overnight, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update, but it still could reach tropical storm strength once it crosses into the Atlantic and become Tropical Storm Alex.

South Florida experienced heavier rains and flash flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzWAm_0g0Qpr6I00
Forecast cone as of Saturday morning National Hurricane Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scGT2_0g0Qpr6I00
Rainfall forecast as of Saturday morning National Hurricane Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNwCB_0g0Qpr6I00
Wind forecast as of Saturday morning National Hurricane Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzBH0_0g0Qpr6I00
Rain bands from a tropical disturbance impacting South Florida had not made their way to Manatee County beaches mid-morning Friday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to slightly strengthen into a tropical storm. Intracoastal waterway in Bradenton Beach looking East. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7gVn_0g0Qpr6I00
Rain bands from a tropical disturbance impacting South Florida had not made their way to Manatee County beaches mid-morning Friday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to slightly strengthen into a tropical storm. Cortez Beach looking North. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

