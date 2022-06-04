Potential tropical storm weakens overnight. It’s no longer a threat to Manatee County

All severe weather threats from Potential Tropical Cyclone One have ended for Manatee County, National Weather Service Meteorologist Rodney Wynn told the Bradenton Herald on Saturday morning.

The storm should make landfall later this morning in Lee County near Fort Myers and keep well to the south of Manatee County.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One should not strengthen much as it crosses the southern part of the state at of pace of 19 mph.

Wynn predicts the storm may reach the Atlantic ocean by 5. p.m. today.

Locally, the Bradenton area should expect scattered showers and possible thunderstorms with wind gusts peaking at 25 mph.

However, inland Manatee County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice, which should change later today.

The storm weakened overnight, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update, but it still could reach tropical storm strength once it crosses into the Atlantic and become Tropical Storm Alex.

South Florida experienced heavier rains and flash flooding.

Forecast cone as of Saturday morning National Hurricane Center

Rainfall forecast as of Saturday morning National Hurricane Center

Wind forecast as of Saturday morning National Hurricane Center

Rain bands from a tropical disturbance impacting South Florida had not made their way to Manatee County beaches mid-morning Friday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to slightly strengthen into a tropical storm. Intracoastal waterway in Bradenton Beach looking East. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com