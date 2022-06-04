FS Street Advisory Board Meets June 9

Effective: 2022-06-06 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Johnson County in east central Kansas West central Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edwardsville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, Edwardsville, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods, Countryside, Roeland Park and Lackmans. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 419. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 218 and 234. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 14, and between mile markers 75 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 224 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO