Timothy A. Ellis

The Villages, Florida — Virginia Agnes Trunk, 83 passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted husband and children after a 12 year battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday June 4th, 2022 at Casa Bella Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. She was born February 19th, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of George Reinhart and Catherine (Kitty) Cooney.
Roselyn Joy (Tumminelli) Guelli-Micucci of Lady Lake FL entered into eternal life on May 27, 2022. Born in Rochester NY in 1939, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Vaccaro) Tumminelli. In addition to her parents, Roselyn is predeceased by her husband Frank Guelli, Sr. and sister Nancy (Tumminelli) Bowman.
A pickup truck crashed into a wall in The Villages waking up a couple who thought it was thunder. The pickup crashed into the wall at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heritage Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook. Larry and Linda Johnson were fast asleep when the truck struck...
A PepperTree Apartments father was arrested after allegedly molesting his own daughter. Kevin Dunham, 48, who lives in the apartment complex in Wildwood, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving at child under the age of 12. An investigation was launched last month after the...
A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at The Villages High School. A motorist called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and reported a reckless driver on Belvedere Boulevard near the Pimlico Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The small blue 1994 Isuzu pickup hit a curb and went onto the grass and landscaping. The truck went through a residential gate and the witness lost sight of the vehicle. However, she found a Dewalt piece of equipment which had fallen from the truck and she turned it over to deputies.
The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host re-enactors of America’s First President and First Lady, George and Martha Washington, at their 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 meeting. The SAR meets at Captiva Recreation Center. George and Martha Washington are depicted by Bill and Cara...
A Village of St. Catherine woman was arrested after an alleged altercation in a vehicle near the Morse Gate at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. Wildwood police were called Saturday night to the home of 73-year-old Lucy Reneida Sanchez to investigate a domestic battery complaint. Sumter County EMS also responded to the home where a man had suffered a swollen left eye, black and blue scratches and a swollen lip that was actively bleeding. During the investigation, it was determined that the alleged attack had occurred near the Morse Gate, in the jurisdiction of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
A Lakeside Landings man was arrested after allegedly threatening his live-in lady friend with a kitchen knife. Wildwood police were called late Saturday night to the home of 40-year-old Joseph Don Terry on Compass Point in the development in Oxford. They found him in bed and handcuffed him. A woman...
A 42-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance at a home in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:23 p.m. Monday to a home in the Village of Dunedin and arrested Thomas Robert Ungeheuer on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
A Fruitland Park man was arrested after an alleged altercation with the mother of his child. Matthew John Curcuruto, 33, was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of battery at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The woman said she...
Evidence has been deemed to be insufficient in the case of a woman accused of exposing herself at a church in The Villages. Katie Nicole Cooey, 37, of Citra, was involved in a car accident at about 2 a.m. March 19 and her white Dodge charger was found in the parking lot of St. George Episcopal Church. There were vehicle parts “all over the roadway,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Cooey had her blue jean shorts and underwear down to her ankles as she was urinating on the grass. She could not stand up without assistance and asked an officer if he wanted to see her underwear. She charged at the police officer several times. When the officer attempted to handcuff Cooey, she pulled away. She was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct.
A Villager at the wheel of a Mercedes was jailed after driving in the wrong direction on State Road 44. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, 74, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
A new retailer is coming to the former Van Heusen location at Lake Sumter Landing. Paradise Grills will be setting up a showroom at the floor space formerly occupied by the clothier at 1018 Lake Sumter Landing, next to Starbucks. Paradise Grills bills itself as America’s largest outdoor kitchen manufacturer....
A driver suffered a laceration on her hand after a crash in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Karen Elizbeth Reno, 42, of Summerfield was driving a gray 2016 Ford Escape at 11:38 a.m. Thursday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Home Depot when another vehicle pulled out into the path of a gray 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by 72-year-old Geoffrey Hunter Stetson of Lady Lake, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
This pair of great blue herons were embracing each other in a hug one morning in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
A drunk driving suspect suffered a medical emergency after crashing into a tree on County Road 466 in Oxford. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of Leesburg, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 10:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 at County 227 when she crashed into a tree that was obstructing the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
A 49-year-old white man was arrested in an alleged hate crime which occurred in the street outside his home in Lady Lake. Joseph Michael O’Keefe was arrested late Saturday night at his home at 253 W. Lakeview St. on a misdemeanor charge of battery. It is being considered a hate crime because of the ethnicity of the victim. When O’Keefe was taken into custody, his wife indicated he had been drinking. His speech was slurred and he “emitted an odor of an alcoholic beverage.”
A Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged attack on the mother of his four children. The woman, who has been in a romantic relationship for five years with 25-year-old Darius Cordell Dixon, was forced to flee their residence at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Woods mobile home park on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She and the four children were found by police down the road from their home.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a summer bike collection in collaboration with Pedego Electric Bikes at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. This is in addition to the annual bike collection in December. The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June...
A Villager charged with threatening law enforcement officers with a crowbar has vowed to represent herself in a criminal case. Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in August when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.
