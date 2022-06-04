Timothy A. Ellis

Evidence has been deemed to be insufficient in the case of a woman accused of exposing herself at a church in The Villages. Katie Nicole Cooey, 37, of Citra, was involved in a car accident at about 2 a.m. March 19 and her white Dodge charger was found in the parking lot of St. George Episcopal Church. There were vehicle parts “all over the roadway,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Cooey had her blue jean shorts and underwear down to her ankles as she was urinating on the grass. She could not stand up without assistance and asked an officer if he wanted to see her underwear. She charged at the police officer several times. When the officer attempted to handcuff Cooey, she pulled away. She was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct.

2 DAYS AGO