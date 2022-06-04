ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky looking to add another player to 2022-23 roster? And the top UK recruiting links.

By Ben Roberts
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LT24c_0g0QoYzS00

If Kentucky wants to add another player to its 2022-23 basketball roster, there is an interesting option to consider.

Jacob Grandison , who has spent the past two seasons at Illinois, has entered the transfer portal and will have one more year of college eligibility. The 6-foot-6 guard from Oakland, Calif., has started 39 of 60 games over the last two seasons for an Illini program that compiled a 47-17 record in that span.

As a senior this past season, Grandison averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, and he’s shot 41 percent from three-point range in each of the last two seasons. There’s a Kentucky connection, too, with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman coaching him for one year before moving to Kentucky. (The grad transfer played his first two college seasons at Holy Cross).

UK has just 10 scholarship players for next season, and Grandison is now listing UK among his many options. The other schools on his list are Arizona, BYU, DePaul, Duke, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Southern Cal and UCLA.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Sports Illustrated: DJ Wagner and the fascinating Bluegrass battle

Kareem Watkins has “unbreakable” bond with brother DJ Wagner

Kentucky is No. 2 in Dick Vitale’s new rankings for 2022-23 season

2024’s Amier Ali hearing from Kentucky more than any other school

National: Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd gets big contract extension

More Next Cats links: Latest on Kentucky target Kwame Evans Jr.

Detroit News

Controversy clouds Michigan baseball's ouster in NCAA Tournament

Michigan’s baseball season has ended, but not without some fireworks and controversy in the NCAA Tournament Regional final. The Wolverines (34-28) saw their two-run lead evaporate in the bottom of the eighth inning as Louisville, the regional host, scored four runs and went on to win, 11-9, on Monday in the championship game to advance to the Super Regional at Texas A&M.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Look: The entire Kentucky team is now on campus

The entire 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball team is now on campus. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was the last to arrive after visiting his mother in the Congo. John Calipari tweeted a message Tuesday about the entire team being on campus for the first time together.
KENTUCKY STATE
watchstadium.com

Louisville’s Kenny Payne: The Vessel Back To Greatness

New Louisville men’s basketball head coach Kenny Payne is looking to see the Cardinals’ program return to greatness, and if he can be the vessel that brings that reputation back, that’d be great. The former National Champion remembers a program that was always in contention and did things the right way. ACCDN host Wes Bryant […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Dates, times set for Louisville-Texas A&M Super Regional

With the eight Super Regional matchups now set for this weekend, the NCAA has announced the dates, start times and TV assignments for each series. Here’s what we’re working with when it comes to No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 5 Texas A&M:. Friday, June 10. Start Time: 8:30...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan baseball crushed by Louisville, 20-1, in NCAA tourney, faces elimination

It was a familiar script for Michigan baseball in its NCAA tournament regional final against 13-seed Louisville on Sunday: Pound the ball early, challenge fielders with speed on the bases and force the opponent to swing more often in hopes of a comeback. The only problem was, it was the Cardinals doing the slugging, and the Wolverines left behind. Louisville put six of its first eight batters on base en route to a four-run first inning and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: A look at move in day for Kentucky’s newcomers

The Kentucky men’s basketball team arrived on campus this week to begin summer workouts. The only player that hasn’t made it to campus for the summer is senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who is still visiting his mother in the Congo. Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Antonio Reeves, and Adou...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

John Calipari believes Kentucky will be in the hunt for a national title when Cats return to court this fall

Kentucky’s loss to Saint Peters in the opening round of NCAA Tournament still bothers Kentucky coach John Calipari. “We were the fifth-seeded team in that tournament and lost,” Calipari said during an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show last week. “I’m still sick over it. … There’s some grieving. I have never had a team lose to a seed like that, but they weren’t a 15 seed, Saint Peters was really good. … At the end of the day, you can’t steal the joy of that season. The last game, you got to go through it, you got to deal with it.
LEXINGTON, KY
EKU Sports

Two Future Colonels To Meet In Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Basketball Games

RICHMOND, Ky. – Future Colonels Tayshawn Comer and Turner Buttry will face each other this weekend in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star basketball games. The first game in the series will be played Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky. The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Southport High School in Indianapolis.
RICHMOND, KY
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Enterprise

New NHHS basketball coach eyes return to program’s glory years

The new boys’ head basketball coach at North Hardin High School plans to turn to the past in hopes of a more prosperous future for the Trojans. Michael Baffour, an assistant coach at Louisville Male and a former walk-on at the University of Louisville, was tabbed to replace Mike Cofer to lead a Trojan program that hasn’t won a 5th Region Tournament title since 2010.
HARDIN, KY
