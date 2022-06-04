Kentucky looking to add another player to 2022-23 roster? And the top UK recruiting links.

If Kentucky wants to add another player to its 2022-23 basketball roster, there is an interesting option to consider.

Jacob Grandison , who has spent the past two seasons at Illinois, has entered the transfer portal and will have one more year of college eligibility. The 6-foot-6 guard from Oakland, Calif., has started 39 of 60 games over the last two seasons for an Illini program that compiled a 47-17 record in that span.

As a senior this past season, Grandison averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, and he’s shot 41 percent from three-point range in each of the last two seasons. There’s a Kentucky connection, too, with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman coaching him for one year before moving to Kentucky. (The grad transfer played his first two college seasons at Holy Cross).

UK has just 10 scholarship players for next season, and Grandison is now listing UK among his many options. The other schools on his list are Arizona, BYU, DePaul, Duke, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Southern Cal and UCLA.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Sports Illustrated: DJ Wagner and the fascinating Bluegrass battle

Kareem Watkins has “unbreakable” bond with brother DJ Wagner

Kentucky is No. 2 in Dick Vitale’s new rankings for 2022-23 season

2024’s Amier Ali hearing from Kentucky more than any other school

National: Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd gets big contract extension

More Next Cats links: Latest on Kentucky target Kwame Evans Jr.