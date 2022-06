This is not how these seven teens wanted to start their summer. A carnival located just outside of St. Louis was running smoothly until one of the rides broke. The ride was inspected before the carnival ride opened and had worked throughout the day, but suddenly it stopped working while it was in motion and seven teens had to be rescued. Luckily no one was hurt and the ride was removed from the carinal the very next day.

