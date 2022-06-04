ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Southwell recognizes Men’s Health Month

By From staff reports
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON — This June, Southwell is celebrating Men’s Health Month and encouraging community members to do the same. Each June is recognized as National Men’s Health Month, an annual awareness period solely dedicated to education and activities on the...

www.albanyherald.com

WALB 10

New medical center coming to Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Getting medical care in rural areas is an issue across the country, but soon, people in Terrell County will have another option. Albany Area Primary Healthcare (AAPHC) broke ground at their new location in Dawson. The new location will offer several new services and people in...
DAWSON, GA
Albany Herald

Juneteenth organizers upset over 'dueling' celebrations

ALBANY — The potential for two Juneteenth events scheduled for the same day this month, after Dougherty County approved plans for a June 18 festival, has organizers of a previously planned event fuming. A group of several organizations already had banded together with plans for three days of events...
CNHI

SGMC: Virus patients rise to double digits, again

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center reported double-digit COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in nearly three months going into the past weekend. SGMC reported 10 virus patients hospitalized Friday, June 3; it was still at 10 COVID-19 patients Monday. The last time that SGMC reported 10 hospitalized virus patients was March 20.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Pretoria Fields taking produce box orders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields is gearing up to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the Good Life City. The brewery will be taking orders for produce boxes. Orders will be taken until June 8. The pickup dates are June 11-12, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is a charge...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Georgia's Pre-K 2022 Summer Transition Program underway

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is offering a six-week intensive academic program again this summer for rising kindergarteners who meet the following criteria:. Child did not attend a Georgia’s Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2021 – 2022 school year OR. Child...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

CARLTON FLETCHER: Anthony Parker leaves a legacy worthy of the man

“God, rest our souls, ‘Cause I know I might meet you up at the crossroads.”. There are plenty of people better suited to write this. But over the years, Anthony Parker’s and my paths crossed many times, and I feel obliged to offer a few parting words of respect to a man I grew to admire greatly.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Downtown Valdosta to host Makers Market

VALDOSTA – On Saturday, June 11, Downtown Valdosta will host the Makers Market at the Historic Courthouse Square with locally grown and made products. The Makers Market will be at the Historic Courthouse Square in Downtown Valdosta on Saturday, June 11th from 10 am -2 pm. The market will feature products grown and made by local artisans, farmers, and growers. The event is free for the public.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

New Interim President appointed at ATC

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) has appointed an Interim President after the passing of Dr. Anthony Parker at the age of 69 on Monday morning. Dr. Emmett Griswold will be taking over at ATC. He was appointed by Commissioner Greg Dozier with the Technical College System of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Ousted Lee Commissioner Rick Muggridge enjoys being 'citizen'

LEESBURG -- Asked about a possible return to politics, about running again for the seat on the Lee County Commission that he's held for the past 14 years, Rick Muggridge said that's something he's not considering. But, Muggridge adds quickly, "I never say never." A quirk in state law and...
LEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VLPRA hosts states largest fireworks show

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting the annual Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day. VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Monday, July 4th at nightfall (starting...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Longtime Albany Tech president passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s (ATC) longtime president has passed away. Dr. Anthony Parker died Monday. The longest-serving president of the technical college, Parker became president in 1995. “From day one, Dr. Parker led the college with a servant’s heart whose top priority was the interest of...
WALB 10

List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 19 marks Juneteenth. It is a day to commemorate the abolishment of slavery. There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to mark Juneteenth. The 4th annual Juneteenth Festival will be Saturday, June 18. It will be at Riverfront Park, 112 N Front Street. It will be from noon till dusk. Admission is free. There will be vendors, music and kids attractions. Also part of the festival is the Gospel Explosion and the Conversation Stageplay. The Gospel Explosion event will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at the Albany Amphitheater. The Conversation Stageplay will be Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Passerby, Albany emergency personnel save disabled woman from fire

ALBANY – The Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2814 Partridge Drive around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Once on scene, crews saw moderate smoke coming from the apartment complex at that address. According to AFD, a male passerby entered the home to help a disabled woman get out of the unit.
ALBANY, GA
CBS 46

“Just Me”: Georgia teen wins Doodle for Google contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A recent graduate of Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy has been chosen as the winner for Georgia in this year’s Doodle for Google competition. Lathan Curry is one of the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: A Sunday at Veterans State Park in Cordele

Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park located in Cordele was established in 1946 as a memorial to U.S. veterans. The park stretches 1,308 acres and offers an array of recreational activities and experiences including golfing, boating, a military museum and the Historic Sam Shortline Railroad.
Albany Herald

Hundreds of birds euthanized after avian flu outbreak on south Georgia farm

LYONS — A devastating virus spread by wildlife has ravaged a large south Georgia backyard farm, but state agriculture officials say they are hopeful the outbreak has been contained to that one farm. A Toombs County farmer alerted the state Department of Agriculture over the Memorial Day weekend when...

