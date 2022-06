Metaverse entrepreneurship isn't just for the tech bros—Black women are starting to dominate the industry one Web3 business at a time. In case you didn’t know, Web3 is essentially about paying creators for their online work. That includes music, artwork, events, or even digital fashion. This means that original intellectual property is transformed into NFTs for certification and monetization on a public blockchain, which allows the creators to be compensated directly for what they’ve digitally produced.

1 DAY AGO