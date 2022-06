Whether you're trying to breathe a little life into an older smartphone, or you just feel like a change of pace, custom ROMs can be a fantastic way to switch up the software your phone runs. While the practice may not be quite as widespread as it was in years past, there are still some incredible options to choose from, and easily one of the most popular is Paranoid Android. We've been tracking additions to the support roster for the Android 12-based Sapphire release for some time now, and today learn about a major new one on the way soon: a little phone you might have heard of called the Pixel 6 Pro.

CELL PHONES ・ 21 HOURS AGO