Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical disturbance pouring on South Florida

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0g0QlIDh00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0g0QlIDh00

The tropical disturbance that developed near the Yucatan Peninsula is crossing South Florida through the day Saturday.

*For Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga.* based on the *current* forecast:

* a few scattered showers & t’storms this weekend - not necessarily a direct result of the tropical disturbance. Rainfall amounts averaging less than an inch .... in most areas west of I-95 less than a half inch - some places no rain at all. But there will be some locally heavy downpours that drop a quick 1″+ but coverage of such rainfall will be a quarter or less of the area.

* some uptick in rip currents at area beaches - always surf & swim with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible... the best advice is to stay out of the ocean over the weekend.

* a bit breezy... 10-20 mph by Sat. afternoon out of the east with higher gusts, especially at the beaches... 15-20 mph with gusts 20+ mph Sunday out of the northeast... so rough seas & surf too.

The area of “disturbed” weather - ‘91-L’ - disorganized clusters/bands of showers & heavy thunderstorms - continues to cross Florida dropping more than a half foot of rain on parts of South Florida. Satellite & radar data has shown an ever evolving cluster of thunderstorms that more resembles a mesoscale convective complex vs. a tropical cyclone. Weak low pressure formed near the northeast coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday (Agatha dissipated over Mexico early this week) & is accelerating northeast. While the system “festers” & thunderstorms “burst”, the low pressure may very well have a tendency to “jump around” a bit until & unless a center can become better established. While sea surface temps. are seasonally warm - 80+ degrees F - over the Gulf & Caribbean & would support a tropical system... mid & upper level moisture has pushed east... shear out of the west remains strong - 30+ mph [in some instances 50+ mph!] - & will likely keep what could still become Alex heavily weighted with its heavy rain & some wind on the east side of any circulation. Such shear *should* limit the overall strength of this system.

The GFS model & European model have had pretty wide differences - especially in location & intensity - the past week but are in much better agreement. The GFS was a stud last hurricane season, & hats off to the model on this system so far (GFS did well w/ Agatha over the E. Pacific last week). The general trend & track will be to the northeast with increasing forward speed exiting to the ocean east of Florida Saturday night then continuing northeast gradually veering a little more east over the open Western & Central Atlantic through early next week well east of the U.S. east coast. There may be some intensification over the Atlantic. On this track - a weaker system heavily weighted on the east side - heavy rain & isolated tornadoes will be the main concern for Central & South Florida late through Sat. with rapidly improving conditions Sat. night-Sunday while NE Fl./SE Ga. remains on the northern fringe - at most - of any possible impacts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0g0QlIDh00

Water vapor imagery over the Gulf (blue & gray=dry mid & upper level air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsrDF_0g0QlIDh00

Wind shear analysis shows winds out of the west at more than 50 mph! over parts of the Southern Gulf & N. Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOig9_0g0QlIDh00

Key West N.W.S. radar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Fok3_0g0QlIDh00

South Florida Water Management District:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAb8G_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkGjv_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThBYY_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOK63_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rycp1_0g0QlIDh00

The location of development of tropical systems in June since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1LnL_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0g0QlIDh00

Saharan dust is spread west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve already has a couple of dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0g0QlIDh00

2022 names..... “Alex” is the first name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years... historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0g0QlIDh00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0g0QlIDh00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0g0QlIDh00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0g0QlIDh00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0g0QlIDh00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0g0QlIDh00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0g0QlIDh00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0g0QlIDh00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0g0QlIDh00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0g0QlIDh00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0g0QlIDh00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0g0QlIDh00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0g0QlIDh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0g0QlIDh00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0g0QlIDh00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0g0QlIDh00

