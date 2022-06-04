ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdsong bids for minority support in Hillsborough Commission race

 4 days ago
Democrat Angela Birdsong, who’s challenging Republican Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, plans appeals to several minority groups as part of her campaign.

Birdsong, the daughter of a father from Barbados and a mother from Guyana, held a Caribbean-Hispanic “kickoff” event this week at the Jerk Hut Caribbean restaurant.

She plans a similar event aimed at the Muslim community in July and another, so far unscheduled, aimed at the LGBT community.

Birdsong said she hopes the growing minority communities in the northern Hillsborough District 2 will help her against the better-funded and better-known Hagan, a longtime county political powerhouse.

She said there is a large, long-standing Muslim community with several large mosques in Temple Terrace, and that many Muslims are also moving into the New Tampa area.

Birdsong said Hispanics are migrating into Citrus Park and Carrollwood from the long-standing community in Town ‘N Country, and are now about 25 percent of the population of Hagan’s District 2.

As of April, Hagan, known as an energetic campaigner, had raised $300,556 to Birdsong’s $21,300.

In 2018, Birdsong lost to Hagan by 48-52 percent in a race in which she was also heavily outspent. She said the minority populations have increased since then.

