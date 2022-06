WEST HAVEN — Mayor Nancy Rossi wants the city to pass its own budget. “We’re the ones who live here,” she said to the City Council at a special meeting this week. Rossi presented information about some “minor adjustments” made to the 2023 fiscal budget after members of the Municipal Accountability Review Board rejected the city’s first attempt at passing its budget last month over concerns that the city had not clearly demonstrated its ability to pay for a plan to increase pay by $10,000 for all members of the Police Department, as well as a 2.5 percent wage increase across the board.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO