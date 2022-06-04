ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

North Florida Land Trust needs donors to help protect land in Mandarin

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust is asking the community to help raise money needed to purchase 4.5 acres of land adjacent to the City of Jacksonville’s Fern Gully Preserve in Mandarin.

The property, which comprises primarily wetlands, is currently up for sale for development. According to NFLT, the development would cause significant environmental damage to the land, a habitat for several threatened or endangered species.

NFLT, alongside Duval Audubon Society, is working as the fundraising partner to help the City of Jacksonville add the 4.5 acres to Fern Gully Preserve. Duval Audubon owns the land on the east side of the existing preserve.

“We need the public’s help to save this property, which is home to many threatened or endangered wildlife, including the Atlantic sturgeon, wood stork and gopher tortoise,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “We need to raise $62,500 to match the City’s $62,500, so the City of Jacksonville can purchase this property and keep it in its natural state in perpetuity. In addition to the wildlife the property supports, these lands are also important endangered plant habitats. Furthermore, the wetlands provide eco-benefits, including regulating the area’s water flow to help prevent flooding.”

Fern Gully Preserve is in South Jacksonville on Woodside Lane. The City of Jacksonville purchased the preserve in 2001 through the Preservation Project, with funds from the Better Jacksonville Plan.

City Council members Matt Carlucci and Michael Boylan and the City’s Assistant General Counsel sought the NFLT’s assistance to raise funds for the purchase of this property and add it to Fern Gully Preserve.

Public donations can be made at Protect Fern Gully. Donors can also send checks with “Fern Gully Addition” in the memo line directly to NFLT at 843 W. Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202.

NFLT works closely with cities and municipalities around the region in its conservation efforts. It has been working alongside the City of Jacksonville in its conservation efforts for years. NFLT has helped the city with many projects, including the expansion of McGirts Creek Park, the acquisition of conservation lands along the Ortega River and the creation of the 7 Creeks Recreation Area, which includes NFLT’s Bogey Creek Preserve.

It is also currently working with the city to acquire property to create the Emerald Trail, among other projects.

North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the quality of life by protecting North Florida’s natural environment. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through the donation or purchase of land, as well as conservation easements.

NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners and foundations.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

