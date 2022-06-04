ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

78-year-old Marine vet security guard killed by inmate he was watching over

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 78-year-old private security guard who was killed in a hospital emergency room Wednesday by an inmate who took the guard’s gun was not supposed to be assigned to guard inmates because of concerns about his fitness for duty, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office major said Thursday....

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 2

WLWT 5

Police: Twin toddlers found sitting in filthy, hot van with parents passed out in vehicle

MONROE, Ohio — A call to Monroe police from an observant driver heading down Todhunter Road Monday ended in the discovery of two toddlers inside an "extremely hot" van. According to Monroe police, the 18-month-old twins were "very sweaty, thirsty and filthy," and the children were sitting in "old fast food scraps" with "diapers that had not been changed for a while."
MONROE, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man who killed 11 relatives in Easter shooting dies at 88

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members, including eight children, on Easter in 1975 has died. James Ruppert, 88, died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced his death Monday, saying that Ruppert apparently died of natural causes but that the official cause of death is pending.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify Murder Suspect- Need Help Locating Him

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify SuspectSCDN photo archives. by Cyn Mackley, SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. Indiana homicide investigators have identified a person of interest in a murder. They released images of a man they say was driving a carjacked vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a homicide. The images were taken at an AutoZone in the 1100 block of N. Arlington Avenue.
INDIANA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beautiful Mother Vanished Doing Laundry And One Suspect Is Former Ohio Police Officer

On July 22, 2001, Marilyn Renee "Niqui" McCown went to do her laundry at the Richmond Coin Laundry at the corner of South 10th Street and South E Street in Richmond, Indiana. 28-year-old Niqui was the mother of a daughter, Payton Lackings, and worked as a corrections officer and accounting clerk at the Montgomery Education and Pre-Release Center. She was a student at Sinclair Community College with hopes of becoming a United States Marshall.
RICHMOND, IN
vnexplorer.net

Ohio mass murderer who gunned down 11 family members - including eight children between the ages of 4 and 16 - in horror Easter weekend shooting in 1975 dies in prison at age 88 from natural causes

James Ruppert, 88, died on Saturday at Franklin Medical Center in ColumbusHe was serving two life sentences for killing 11 family members on Easter Sunday in 1975 Ruppert lived with his mother, was unemployed and struggled with alcohol at time of the murdersHe had gone to the shooting range before Easter celebrations and when he arrived home, his brother asked him: 'How's the Volkswagen?' Ruppert took it as an insult, as his brother was a successful GE engineer He would then fire 44 shots using three pistols and a rifleThe murderer then sat on the couch for two hours before calling police, saying that suicide was a mortal sin and he didn't want that to be his last act.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for woman threatening to harm herself, others

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an endangered missing person, Britney Johnson, who was last seen on Monday. Officers said Johnson had made statements threatening to kill herself and others that stand in her way, including the police. Authorities say Johnson also...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

