Southeastern falls in NCAA regional opener at Auburn

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at River Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, LA. He was born May 4, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York and was 74 years of age. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Judy Smith; daughter, Alison Marie Smith; son, Bryan Allen Smith; 4 grandchildren, Jason Starkey, Jake Starkey, Bryan Smith, Jr., and Gino Smith; 1 brother, Hugh Warren Smith, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Warren Smith, Sr. and Mary Mae Smith. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Services conducted by Chaplain Tommy Cain. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
