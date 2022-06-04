ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Southeastern falls in NCAA regional opener at Auburn

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
an17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. – An 11-run first inning propelled top-seeded Auburn to a 19-7 victory over No. 4 seed Southeastern Louisiana University on the opening day of the NCAA Baseball Auburn Regional Friday night at Plainsman Park. Southeastern (30-30), making its sixth regional appearance as a Division I member...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Southeastern ranked 19th on Athlon Sports FCS preseason poll

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is ranked 19th in the 2022 Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday. SLU, one of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS top 25 polls in each of the past three seasons, is the lone Southland Conference school represented in the poll. The entire poll can be viewed at https://athlonsports.com/college-football/athlon-sports-preseason-fcs-top-25-2022.
HAMMOND, LA
WSFA

Park Crossing hires Lockett as new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Park Crossing High School has named a new head football coach to lead the Thunderbirds into the 2022 season. Coach Tywanois “Ty” Lockett comes to PCHS with 22 years of experience, including eight in Alabama and 14 in neighboring Georgia. He’s coming to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season Auburn football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
wdhn.com

Former Dothan high basketball coach takes job at Pike Co. High School

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Janasky Fleming served nearly two decades as the head basketball coach for Dothan/Northview before resigning this past February. Sunday, via Facebook, Fleming announced that he will take his talents to Pike County High School where he will lead the Bulldogs boys basketball program. He will also serve as an assistant coach for the football team.
DOTHAN, AL
footballscoop.com

Reginald Ruffin to step down at Tuskegee, replacement already in place

The 2022 campaign will be Reginald Ruffin's first and final as Tuskegee's head coach. The school has announced Ruffin will step away from his dual role as AD/head coach and focus on running the department. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Aaron James will step in as head coach following the season. Ruffin...
TUSKEGEE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Garcia
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
AL.com

Alabama doctors launch nation’s first follow up clinic for snakebites

Snakebites rarely kill humans, but doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital found that patients who survived often suffered swelling and muscle damage long after the threat of death had passed. Last year, toxicologists and wound care specialists came together to create the nation’s first comprehensive snakebite clinic...
an17.com

Edward Griffin, Jr.

Edward Griffin, Jr., 78, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Wednesday June 1, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Calvary Christian Center, 118 N. Richardson St., Hammond, LA. Visitation from 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Esther McCrary Feilden

Esther McCrary Feilden, beloved by many, age 91, of Covington, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 29, 2022. Esther was born on October 8, 1930 to Jewel and Emily McCrary of Atlanta, TX. She graduated from Martin Behrman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. After graduation, Esther...
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Baseball Diamond#Athletics#Lions#College Baseball#Division#Florida State#Tigers
WSFA

Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway by the FBI after multiple media outlets across the state received a bomb threat email Tuesday indicating explosive devices had been planted at the homes and offices of multiple state officials, among others. The email, with the subject line “We placed bombs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
an17.com

Carolyn "Kitten" Perkins

Carolyn “Kitten” Perkins passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born on May 28, 1940 in New Orleans, LA to Kermit Wilder Perkins and Bertha Baudot Perkins. She is survived by her sister, Joan Marie Perkins; nephew, Billy Esquinance (Betty); great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Where to Find Water This Summer

The summer is upon us! This is Alabama’s longest season, with temps in the 80s and 90s from May to October most years. If you’re looking for ways to cool off, here is a list of places your family can make a splash!. Fun in the Auburn Sun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
an17.com

June 15 is final day to apply for summer commencement at Southeastern

HAMMOND – The final day for Southeastern Louisiana University students to apply to graduate in summer 2022 is June 15, the university announced today. Students who do not submit the fee and application by June 15 will not be considered a degree candidate for the summer 2022 term. The $25 application fee must be paid directly to the Controller’s Office, located on North Campus in the Financial Aid Building, prior to completing the graduation application.
HAMMOND, LA
MilitaryTimes

2 injured in military helicopter crash in southern Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama, officials said. The AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama, according to a news release from the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.
OZARK, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in ATV accident

An Alabama juvenile has died due to injuries sustained in a Wednesday evening Coosa County ATV accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a release the accident occured on Pelican Lane in Coosa County about 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga. “The 17-year-old was seriously injured when the 2017...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
an17.com

Michael Allen Smith

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at River Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, LA. He was born May 4, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York and was 74 years of age. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Judy Smith; daughter, Alison Marie Smith; son, Bryan Allen Smith; 4 grandchildren, Jason Starkey, Jake Starkey, Bryan Smith, Jr., and Gino Smith; 1 brother, Hugh Warren Smith, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Warren Smith, Sr. and Mary Mae Smith. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Services conducted by Chaplain Tommy Cain. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy