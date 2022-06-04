ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Warm and mainly dry today, storms stay east tonight

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll likely see some storms across Eastern...

www.9news.com

OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Shower And Thunderstorms Kick Off Work Week

DENVER(CBS)- After a few spotty showers here and there over the Denver metro area Sunday night better chances for late day showers and storms start arising Monday and Tuesday. Severe storm did develop Sunday afternoon and evening across the eastern plains of our state. Dropping 1 to 2 inch diameter hail and prompted a brief tornado warning northeast of Lamar. Although nothing ever actually touched down. (credit: CBS) Coming up on Monday afternoon conditions will be better for more thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) A few of the storms may reach severe levels with 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the green and yellow shaded area of the Severe Outlook Map. (credit: CBS) There may be another round of late day storms on Tuesday as well.
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Damaging thunderstorms across the region Tuesday

We will have to keep a close eye on our gardens and cars today as damaging thunderstorms are possible across the region. An overview of the outlook area shows potentially severe weather across much of Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. The highest risk is east of the Denver metro area...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

'People outside will be injured': NWS issues warning as hail storm rolls through Colorado Springs area

The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

Denver Gazette forecast for June 6

We'll have a considerably higher risk for storms on Monday than we had on Sunday. Storms return for Tuesday before a drier and warmer end to the week.
DENVER, CO
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Severe storms hit central, eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

‘Something’s wrong,’ Family of missing Arkansas couple on Colorado camping trip shares concerns

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado. The family says the couple, both in their 70s, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip to one of their favorite places in the world - Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
Complex

Colorado Will Experience 50 Percent Reduction in Snow by 2080, Study Finds

In a new scientific study published in the journal Earth and Space Science, researchers project the snow-dominant mountains of Colorado will dry out over the next several decades. According to the lead author of the study, which cites climate-driven changes in stream flows and snowmelt, scientists predict Colorado will see...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two dead in Colorado after two separate water incidents in single day

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday. A first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area, when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Not many details were made publicly available about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape a wreck. Exactly where this wreck occurred in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO

