Warm and mainly dry today, storms stay east tonight

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
DENVER(CBS)- After a few spotty showers here and there over the Denver metro area Sunday night better chances for late day showers and storms start arising Monday and Tuesday.
Severe storm did develop Sunday afternoon and evening across the eastern plains of our state. Dropping 1 to 2 inch diameter hail and prompted a brief tornado warning northeast of Lamar. Although nothing ever actually touched down.
(credit: CBS)
Coming up on Monday afternoon conditions will be better for more thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and eastern plains.
(credit: CBS)
(credit: CBS)
A few of the storms may reach severe levels with 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the green and yellow shaded area of the Severe Outlook Map.
(credit: CBS)
There may be another round of late day storms on Tuesday as well.
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of both Wyoming and Colorado could see some thunderstorms on Tuesday with the more severe storms expected in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service. Northeast and north central Colorado could see very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging winds up...
We will have to keep a close eye on our gardens and cars today as damaging thunderstorms are possible across the region. An overview of the outlook area shows potentially severe weather across much of Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. The highest risk is east of the Denver metro area...
Summer road trips for Grand Junction residents may mean an adventure on I-70 to Denver. Some folks drive this route or part of it every day for work and know the struggle, while others are shocked to head down the road and find it in less than ideal conditions. After...
The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages.
Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado. The family says the couple, both in their 70s, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip to one of their favorite places in the world - Colorado.
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
In a new scientific study published in the journal Earth and Space Science, researchers project the snow-dominant mountains of Colorado will dry out over the next several decades. According to the lead author of the study, which cites climate-driven changes in stream flows and snowmelt, scientists predict Colorado will see...
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday. A first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area, when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Not many details were made publicly available about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape a wreck. Exactly where this wreck occurred in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.
Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
