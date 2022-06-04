Warm and mainly dry today, storms stay east tonight

DENVER(CBS)- After a few spotty showers here and there over the Denver metro area Sunday night better chances for late day showers and storms start arising Monday and Tuesday. Severe storm did develop Sunday afternoon and evening across the eastern plains of our state. Dropping 1 to 2 inch diameter hail and prompted a brief tornado warning northeast of Lamar. Although nothing ever actually touched down. (credit: CBS) Coming up on Monday afternoon conditions will be better for more thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) A few of the storms may reach severe levels with 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the green and yellow shaded area of the Severe Outlook Map. (credit: CBS) There may be another round of late day storms on Tuesday as well.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO