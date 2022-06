You probably first became a fan of Andy Baraghani his inventive, intriguing work at Bon Appétit, where he made us crave tahini smothered cabbage and salads of kale and coconut. Now the chef, a food writer and recipe just released his debut cookbook, "The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress." Baraghani joined us me on "Salon Talks" to talk about salad, baking and why your phone shouldn't be your kitchen timer. Watch our episode here or read a Q&A of our conversation below.

