ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weekly Roundup - May 29 - Jun 4

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kStQ_0g0Qip0x00

In Case You Missed It

What are RMDs? How do you calculate the RMD? Can you take the RMD from one account instead of separately from each account?

We explain tax implications for those over 50 and recently divorced.

Inflation can threaten even the most beautifully laid out retirement plans. Here are strategies for managing inflation and mitigating its impact on your retirement.

Qualified Opportunity Zone investments can be attractive to investors seeking to defer capital gains. Here are 7 potential benefits.

In the past, an HIV diagnosis was basically a death sentence. To their surprise, HIV/AIDS survivors have found themselves living far beyond what they prepared for, even to retirement.

Here are 7 financial factors you should think about before moving in with your sweetheart.

How do staged Roth IRA conversion plans help you benefit from stock market decline? Robert Klein explains it all.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Are Wages after Age 60 Included in Social Security Benefit Calculation?

Comments / 0

Related
Retirement Daily

Bill Would Expand HSAs to Medicare Beneficiaries

A new bipartisan bill has been introduced that would allow seniors covered by Medicare to continue using and contributing to HSAs. Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said that this bill would be very helpful for many people. He notes that it would be particularly beneficial for people working past the age of 65 with high deductible health plans as well as those enrolled in Part A, who can both use an HSA to pay for healthcare tax-free.
POLITICS
Retirement Daily

Summer 2022 Guide to Financial Planning

Let’s face it, for most people, the first half of 2022 has not been the best from a financial perspective. Inflation has been around 8% for some time, with little signs of slowing down so far, empty shelves are becoming the norm, and your savings may have taken a nosedive! What can you do?
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Qualified Charitable Distribution Tips

If you are charitably inclined and over age 70 1/2, a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, could be an excellent way to gift money to your favorite charity. At the current time, if you have an IRA or similar retirement plan, you are subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) from these plans. (RMDs are required for those over 72. However, if you turned age 70 1/2 before Dec 31, 2019, your RMD date is age 70 1/2). These rules don't apply to Roth IRAs (QCDs can be made from a Roth IRA but there is no tax advantage to do so) or plans like a 401(k) if you are still employed at that company and are less than a 5% owner.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Klein
Retirement Daily

Take Your Job and Shove It

“A Harvard-trained economist says ‘early retirement is one of the worst money mistakes—here’s why you’ll regret it,’” blared a masterfully crafted clickbait headline. I couldn’t resist. I clicked. The author is a prominent economist and personal finance author and entrepreneur, Lawrence J. Kotlikoff.
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

3 Powerful Types of Trusts that Can Work for You

Grantor retained annuity trusts, intentionally defective grantor trusts, spousal lifetime access trusts, oh my! If you overhear two estate planning attorneys at a coffee shop, it would not be unreasonable to think that all clients have estate plans filled with trusts. In fact, many types of trusts are designed to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Lifetime Gifts vs. Testamentary Bequests

There are generally two ways you can make a gift: while alive (lifetime gifts) or after death (testamentary bequests). Making gifts during your lifetime has certain benefits:. Giving money to loved ones while alive allows you to see them enjoy the money or achieve a goal sooner, such as buying a house.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Hiv#Capital Gains#Rmd#Robert Powell Maven Io
Retirement Daily

Are You Prepared to Handle Your Parents’ Estate?

More and more these days, my clients are facing the grueling task of handling their parents’ estates after their deaths. If their parents worked with professional advisers, this can be a fairly simple and straightforward process. However, many clients are asking for help because their parents simply didn’t have things in order and they don’t know where to start.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Retirement Daily

Married and Turning 65: The Medicare Conundrum

So, you're married and turning 65 (happy birthday, by the way!). Now that you're 65, you have some decisions to make regarding Medicare. If one spouse is 65 or older — and therefore Medicare-eligible — and the other is not, you may run into some challenges, and you'll definitely have to make some big planning decisions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Retirement Daily

How to Financially Plan with Volatile Investment Markets

In the current economic climate, there are many uncertainties — inflation at a four-decade high, rising interest rates and supply chain issues, just to name a few. These uncertainties have resulted in stocks and bonds rapidly declining in lockstep, leaving investors with few places to hide from the market volatility.
MARKETS
Retirement Daily

Understanding Your Pension Payout Options

Although pensions are becoming less common as an employer benefit, those who are fortunate to have one should make sure to thoroughly understand all the options before deciding how to receive their pension payment. This article outlines the most common payout methods and provides some examples of when each option might make sense. The important thing to understand is that, like most financial decisions, this is not a “one size fits all” decision — there are many variables and it’s important to evaluate your individual situation so you can make the best choice for your retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Retirement Daily

Maximize Your Roth Options

Roth IRAs are a great way to build your retirement nest egg, help your children learn financial responsibility, and save money in taxes. Before we take a deep dive into this popular investment strategy, let’s first explore the basics: when you make qualified withdrawals from a Roth IRA, you don’t pay income taxes. The government allows you to contribute $6,000 each year ($7,000 if over age 50) if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) in 2022 isn’t more than $144,000 for a single taxpayer or $214,000 as a married couple filing jointly. When you reach that income bracket, you can’t make a direct Roth IRA contribution.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: I Have After-Tax Dollars in My IRA and Want to Start Doing Roth IRA Conversions. How Do I Avoid Paying Taxes Twice?

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question about how to avoid paying taxes twice on after-tax dollars that were put into an IRA:. Some years ago, like in the 1980s or 1990s, I contributed to a non-deductible IRA, but after consolidating some of my IRAs and various institutions, I’ve lost track of those nondeductible contributions. I’d like to start doing Roth IRA conversions. I know there’s something called a pro-rata rule. What do you suggest?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Can I Set Up a Roth IRA for My Kid?

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:. Should I set up a Roth IRA for my daughter? She expects to work as a lifeguard and babysitter this summer. Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert...
RELATIONSHIPS
Retirement Daily

Investing in Qualified Opportunity Zones

Although a key deadline in the Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) program has passed, there still are many compelling reasons for investors to consider this type of investment vehicle. Real estate investors who participated in Qualified Opportunity Zone investments have benefitted from the deferral of capital gains taxes and a step-up...
REAL ESTATE
Retirement Daily

Recessions and Your Investments

There has been a lot of chatter and debate on the news as of late about the economy and how likely it is that we could be facing a recession in the not-so-distant future. The news cycle casts a lot of fear and doubt and it can be easy to let panic set in. Let’s take a look at the possibility of a recession being near, and more importantly, what you can do to prepare for and endure an economic slowdown.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Stock Market Window of Opportunity

As I write this article, the S&P 500 dropped 917 points, or 19%, in less than four and a half months from its high of 4,819 on January 4th to a low of 3,901 on May 20th before closing at 4,158 on May 27th. The NASDAQ plummeted 5,085 points, or 31.5%, from its high of 16,121 on November 19, 2021 to a low of 11,036 on May 20th before closing at 12,131 on May 27th.
STOCKS
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

6K+
Followers
715
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy