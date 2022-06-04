Tempe ends COVID-19 emergency order

The Tempe City Council voted to end its emergency ordinance passed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote came last week during the regular council meeting, and the resolution passed 6-0. Vice Mayor Randy Keating was absent. It was the second public hearing for the resolution. The first occurred April 28.

The emergency order was initially established in March 2020 by former Mayor Mark Mitchell.

The resolution said the order “is no longer necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health, safety, or general welfare of the community from the COVID-19 outbreak in the city affecting residents, the public and employees.”

Gov. Doug Ducey ended the coronavirus pandemic-related state of emergency for Arizona on March 30.

On Feb. 26, the City of Tempe made face coverings optional for anyone in city-run facilities, including Tempe City Hall and council meetings.