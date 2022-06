In recent years the Miami Dolphins draft classes have been a lot better than they were and a handful of those bad classes still remain in the NFL. In 2007, the Dolphins invested an early first-round draft pick on Ted Ginn, Jr. Remarkably he lasted in the league for quite a while. Ginn is officially retired. It was last July that the 14-year veteran made the announcement and walked away from a longer career than most Dolphins fans would have believed possible.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO