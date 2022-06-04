It's Your Week: How we strive to be inclusive Pride month and beyond

Welcome to Your Week, our newsletter exclusively for USA TODAY subscribers. Sallee Ann here and, I know, it's been another tough week.

The last two editions of this newsletter have centered around mass shootings. This one could too.

My colleagues have continued to deliver great coverage in the midst of great tragedy. But it's also OK as a reader to take a break .

This week, reporter David Oliver joins us to talk about Pride month. Pride's history is in protest, but its fight for equality and celebration of self is something we can all soak in.

The power of Pride

From reporter David Oliver:

It’s June, and you know what that means: It’s Pride Month! You might only associate this time with rainbow flags and pithy “love is love” declarations from faceless corporations . But Pride is much more than that. The origin of Pride is protest, with the Stonewall riots of 1969 a catalyst for the LGBTQ rights movement.

What better spot to go for Pride coverage than USA TODAY? I write extensively about LGBTQ rights as part of my entertainment, wellness and culture reporting beats, and recently received a GLAAD Award nomination for my work on LGBTQ sex education . I also interviewed the cast of the seventh season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" earlier this year – the cover story of a special Pride edition of USA TODAY hitting newsstands this week.

But I’m hardly the only one writing about Pride and LGBTQ issues. Whether it’s a debate about family-friendly Pride or reporting on the discrimination facing LGBTQ youth , we’ve got you covered at USA TODAY all month (and all year). Above all else, read and remember this: trans women are women.

More Pride coverage:

Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2022, two days before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Don't Say Gay" law. Octavio Jones/Getty Images, Octavio Jones/Getty Images

