ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US, S. Korean navies end key exercise amid N. Korea tension

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxKi1_0g0Qg6Jv00

The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a naval exercise with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, the two militaries said, amid signs that North Korea is possibly preparing to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 2017.

The three-day exercise that began Thursday in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa was apparently the allies’ first joint drill involving a U.S. aircraft carrier since November 2017.

The Ronald Reagan then joined the USS Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz in a rare three-carrier exercise with South Korean naval vessels during North Korea’s last provocative run in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

The latest drill came weeks after President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a summit in Seoul vowed to upgrade defense exercises and discuss ways to for Washington to protect its ally in the face of growing North Korean threats.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said that the exercise was aimed at strengthening the interoperability of the two navies.

On Friday, Biden’s special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said Washington is “preparing for all contingencies” in close coordination with South Korea and Japan as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test that could be imminent.

Kim, who was in Seoul for a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss the nuclear standoff with North Korea, said Washington assesses that the North is pressing ahead with preparations at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri.

The North’s next test would be its seventh since 2006 and the first since September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb to fit on its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament steps.

North Korea has already conducted missile tests 17 times this year, including its first ICBM demonstrations in nearly five years.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korean#N Korea#Nuclear Tests#Foreign Policy#Japanese#South Korean#North Korean#The U S Navy#7th Fleet
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

683K+
Followers
158K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy