THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'New Girl' over 10 years later

The first episode of the feel-good Fox sitcom "New Girl" aired over 10 years ago.

Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Zooey Deschanel went on to act in popular movies and TV shows.

Hollywood stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Megan Fox portrayed recurring characters, and are still acting.

Zooey Deschanel as Jessica Day. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel played protagonist Jessica Day.

The success of "New Girl" can be primarily attributed to Zooey Deschanel , who played the main character, Jess, a bubbly, caring middle-school teacher who moves into a LA loft with three male roommates.

Deschanel's portrayal of quirky, unconventional characters started with her role in Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" (2000) followed by roles in "Elf" (2003), "Failure to Launch" (2006), and "Yes Man" (2008), and "(500) Days of Summer" (2009).

Music buffs might also know She & Him, Deschanel's alternative musical duo with singer-songwriter M. Ward.

Since "New Girl" aired, Deschanel has launched her own website and is still focusing on music and films.

In 2011, Deschanel cofounded the woman-focused website HelloGiggles and starred in a few projects , including "Our Idiot Brother" (2011).

The actress voiced the character of Bridget in "Trolls" (2016) and "Trolls World Tour" (2020). She also appeared in Katy Perry's "Not the End of the World" music video in 2020 and debuted as a cohost on ABC's "The Celebrity Dating Game" alongside Michael Bolton in 2021.

Since her portrayal of Jess , Deschanel has released a few more albums with She & Him.

Deschanel also recently started a "New Girl" rewatch podcast , "Welcome to Our Show," with a couple of her costars.

Jake Johnson as Nick Miller. FOX

Jake Johnson played Nick Miller.

Nick is one of Jess' roommates , who she eventually enters an on-again, off-again, relationship with.

Jake Johnson played a few supporting roles prior to "New Girl" in films like "Paper Heart" (2009), "Get Him to the Greek" (2010), and "No Strings Attached" (2011).

Jake Johnson attends the "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" premiere in 2022. David Swanson/REUTERS

Johnson has gone on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows.

Johnson has appeared in films such as "21 Jump Street" (2012) and "Neighbors" (2014). He starred in "Let's Be Cops" (2014) alongside fellow "New Girl" star Damon Wayans Jr. before joining the cast of "Jurassic World" (2015).

Johnson also lent his voice to a version of Spider-Man in the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018), a role he's set to reprise in the upcoming sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The actor has worked on a number of TV shows, including Netflix's adult animated series "Hoops," ABC's "Stumptown," and HBO Max's "Minx."

Max Greenfield as Schmidt. FOX/Getty Images

Max Greenfield played Schmidt.

Schmidt, played by Max Greenfield, is a successful marketing associate who also lives in the loft. He and Nick have been best friends since college.

Before "New Girl," Greenfield appeared on several TV shows, including UPN's "Veronica Mars," ABC's "Ugly Betty," ABC Family's "Greek," Fox's "The O.C." and The WB's "Gilmore Girls."

His role as Schmidt earned Greenfield several nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

Max Greenfield attends the premiere of "Ghosts" and "The Neighborhood" in 2022. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Since the start of "New Girl," Greenfield has worked on many more TV shows and films.

Since 2018, Greenfield has played Dave Johnson in the CBS sitcom "The Neighborhood."

He's also appeared in movies such as "The Big Short" (2015) and "Promising Young Woman" (2020).

More recently, the actor starred in "The Valet" (2022).

Hannah Simone as Cece Parekh. FOX/Getty Images

Hannah Simone played Cece Parekh.

Jess's model best friend, Cece, is played by Hannah Simone.

Before "New Girl," Simone herself was also a model and worked in the fashion industry from a very young age.

She was also a VJ for MuchMusic in Canada, hosting a number of music TV shows.

Hannah Simone attends the Annenberg Space For Photography's 10-year Anniversary Celebration in 2019. Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Simone has since hosted TV shows and has been featured in movies, fashion campaigns, and music videos.

Since "New Girl," Simone has made minor appearances in films such as "Oldboy" (2013). She was also featured in Gillette's "What Women Want" campaign alongside Kate Upton and Génesis Rodríguez in 2013.

On TV, she's hosted reality shows like Fox's "Kicking & Screaming," and she appeared as a guest judge on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance."

Simone also joined Deschanel as a host on the "New Girl" rewatch podcast.

Lamorne Morris as Winston Bishop. Fox

Lamorne Morris played Winston Bishop.

Winston, portrayed by Lamorne Morris , became a regular on the show after the pilot. In the loft, he's known for being bad at pranks and being a cat dad to Ferguson.

Winston was Morris' breakthrough role.

Prior to appearing on "New Girl," he did commercial work and hosted a few shows on BET.

Lamorne Morris attends the Vanity Fair Hosts Vanities Party in 2022. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Morris has since appeared in several films and TV series.

Morris went on to movies like "Game Night" (2018), "The Christmas Chronicles" (2018), "Yesterday" (2019), "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019), and "Desperados" (2020).

He's also appeared on a number of TV shows, and he currently stars on Hulu's "Woke."

Morris is the third host on the "New Girl" rewatch podcast.

Damon Wayans Jr. as Coach. FOX/Getty Images

Damon Wayans Jr. played Coach.

Damon Wayans Jr. played Ernie "Coach" Tagliaboo, another one of Jess' roommates who only appeared on certain seasons of the show.

According to Screenrant , Wayans initially had to leave "New Girl" after the pilot episode because another show he was cast on, ABC's "Happy Endings," was picked up for a second season first.

Like his father, Wayans has a long history in the film industry. Prior to "New Girl," he held a few roles alongside his relatives in films and TV shows including "Blankman" (1994) and ABC's "My Wife and Kids."

Damon Wayans Jr. performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in 2021. Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Since "New Girl," Wayans Jr. has appeared in several TV shows and movies.

Wayans went on to TV shows like CBS' "Happy Together," and he starred in films such as "Let's Be Cops," "How to Be Single" (2016), and "Love, Guaranteed" (2020), and "Long Weekend" (2021).

The actor has also done voice work in movies like Disney's "Big Hero 6."

David Walton as Sam Sweeney. FOX/Getty Images

David Walton played Sam Sweeney.

David Walton played one of Jess' boyfriends, Sam, a recurring character who worked as a pediatrician.

Before "New Girl," Walton acted on Fox's "Cracking Up" and in "Fired Up" (2009) and "Burlesque" (2010).

David Walton attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's Gala in 2018. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Walton went on to appear in a number of films and TV series.

On TV, Walton took on roles on NBC's "About a Boy," Showtime's "Masters of Sex," and Netflix's "Grace and Frankie."

He's also appeared in comedies like "Bad Moms" (2016).

Nasim Pedrad as Aly Nelson. FOX/Getty Images

Nasim Pedrad played Aly Nelson.

Nasim Pedrad played Aly Nelson, Winston's LAPD partner, on later seasons of "New Girl."

Pedrad held a recurring role on NBC's "ER," but most probably remember her as a cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" from 2009 to 2014.

She also appeared on FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," starred in Fox's short-lived sitcom "Mulaney," and acted in "No Strings Attached" (2011) and "The Dictator" (2012) before joining "New Girl" in 2014.

Nasim Pedrad at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pedrad has held several roles on TV since "New Girl."

After "New Girl," Pedrad went on to star in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" (2019) and "Desperados," alongside Morris.

Pedrad has also appeared on Fox's "Scream Queens" and Hulu's "The Mindy Project."

She currently stars on TBS' "Chad."

Rob Reiner as Bob Day. FOX/Getty Images

Rob Reiner played Bob Day.

Rob Reiner played Jess's dad, Bob Day.

Reiner's breakthrough role was playing Michael Stivic on CBS' "All in the Family."

Before "New Girl," he also appeared in "Throw Momma from the Train" (1987), "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993), "The First Wives Club" (1996), and "Primary Colors" (1998).

An acclaimed director as well, Reiner was recognized by the Directors Guild of America Awards with nominations for "Stand by Me" (1986), "When Harry Met Sally" (1989), and "A Few Good Men" (1992), which also earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Picture .

He directed "Alex & Emma" (2003) and "Rumor Has It" (2005) as well.

Rob Reiner attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Biggest Little Farm" in 2019. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Reiner has gone on to direct and act in a few more films and TV shows.

Since joining the "New Girl" cast, Reiner appeared in "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) and acted in and directed "And So It Goes" (2014).

He's also landed roles on TV shows such as Paramount+'s "The Good Fight" and Netflix's "Hollywood."

Jamie Lee Curtis as Joan Day. FOX/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis played Joan Day.

Jamie Lee Curtis played Joan, Jess's mom.

Her career in Hollywood spans more than 35 years, having starred in hit movies such as "A Fish Called Wanda" (1988), "My Girl" (1991), and "Freaky Friday" (2003) , as well as TV shows including ABC's "Anything but Love."

The actor is also well known for her role in the "Halloween" franchise.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Curtis has appeared in many more TV series and movies since.

Curtis went on to star on Fox's "Scream Queens."

She also reprised her horror role in "Halloween" (2018) and "Halloween Kills" (2021), and she starred in "An Acceptable Loss" (2018), "Knives Out" (2019), and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022).

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Caroline. FOX/Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Ellis played Caroline.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis portrayed Caroline, Nick's ex-girlfriend.

Ellis is mostly known for her role as The Waitress on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but she also appeared on shows such as Fox's "House."

Mary Elizabeth Ellis attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" in 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Since the start of the show, Ellis has taken a few more supporting roles.

Ellis has appeared on TV shows including ABC's "Happy Endings," Fox/NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet."

She also joined the cast of the 2021 movie "Licorice Pizza" as Momma Anita, and is set to appear in an upcoming untitled film directed by "Always Sunny" costar Charlie Day.

Lizzy Caplan as Julia Cleary. FOX

Lizzy Caplan played Julia Cleary.

Lizzy Caplan played Julia, Nick's first serious girlfriend after Caroline.

Caplan's first acting role was on NBC's "Freaks and Geeks," followed by appearances on The WB's "Smallville" and HBO's "True Blood."

She also appeared in films such as "Mean Girls" (2004), "My Best Friend's Girl" (2008), "Hot Tub Time Machine" (2010), and "127 Hours" (2010) before her role on "New Girl."

Lizzy Caplan on the set of The IMDb Show in 2019. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Caplan continues to act on TV and in films.

Since "New Girl," Caplan has earned two Satellite Awards and a Critics' Choice Award for her portrayal of Virginia Johnson on "Masters of Sex."

Caplan has also acted in "The Interview" (2014), "Now You See Me 2" (2016), "Allied" (2016), and "Extinction" (2018).

Caplan is set to star in the upcoming horror movie "Cobweb."

Megan Fox as Reagan Lucas. FOX/Getty Images

Megan Fox played Reagan Lucas.

Megan Fox played Regan, a ballerina-turned-businesswoman who briefly moves into the loft and dates Nick.

Before her role as Reagan, Fox starred in a series of movies, including "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" (2004), "Transformers" (2007), "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009), "Jennifer's Body" (2009), "The Dictator" (2012), "This is 40" (2012), and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014).

She also appeared on TV shows including CBS's "Two and a Half Men" and TBS's "Wedding Band."

Megan Fox attends the Billboard Music Awards in 2022. Mindy Small/Getty Images

Fox has since starred in a number of action movies and thrillers.

Since "New Girl," Fox has landed roles in "Rogue" (2020), "Till Death" (2021), and "Midnight in the Switchgrass" (2021).

She also recently played Kennedy in Machine Gun Kelly's 2022 film, "Good Mourning."

Justin Long as Paul Genzlinger. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Justin Long played Paul Genzlinger.

Justin Long played Paul, a recurring character on "New Girl" who briefly dates Jess .

Long's successful career in Hollywood includes roles in films such as "Jeepers Creepers" (2001), "The Break-Up" (2006), "He's Just Not That Into You" (2009), and "Going the Distance" (2010), as well TV series like Fox's "That '70s Show."

Justin Long attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation: "After Class" in 2019. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Long has gone on to appear in movies such as "Veronica Mars" (2014) and "Frank and Lola" (2016).

Since "New Girl," Long has held roles on CBS's "Mom" and Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer."

He's also been featured on Netflix's adult animated sitcom "F is for Family."

Dermot Mulroney as Russell Schiller. FOX/Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney played Russell Schiller.

Dermot Mulroney portrayed Russell, another recurring character who dates Jess.

Mulroney is mostly known for his lead role in "My Best Friend's Wedding" (1997), but he also acted in "Angels in the Outfield" (1994), "About Schmidt" (2002), "The Wedding Date" (2005), "The Family Stone" (2005), "Zodiac" (2007), and "J. Edgar" (2011).

He memorably appeared on the ninth season of NBC's "Friends" as Gavin Mitchell, Rachel's replacement at work.

Dermot Mulroney attends a special screening of "Greed" at Cinepolis Chelsea in 2020. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mulroney has since acted in films such as "The Mountain Between Us" (2017) and "Deadly Illusions" (2021).

He has appeared on TV shows such as Amazon Prime's "Mozart in the Jungle" and Hulu's "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

He's set to appear in upcoming thrillers "Umma" and "Agent Game."

Merritt Wever as Elizabeth. FOX/Getty Images

Merritt Wever played Elizabeth.

Merritt Wever played Elizabeth, Schmidt's former girlfriend from college.

Before that, Wever appeared on several TV shows and movies, including NBC's "Law & Order," CBS's "The Good Wife," Into the Wild" (2007), and "The Missing Person" (2009).

Merritt Wever attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She has since appeared on shows like AMC's "The Walking Dead" and movies like "Marriage Story" (2019).

Since "New Girl," Wever joined the casts of AMC's "The Walking Dead" and Netflix's "Godless."

She has also acted in "Birdman" (2014), "Irreplaceable You" (2018), and "Marriage Story" (2019), among other films.

Gillian Vigman as Kim. FOX

Gillian Vigman played Kim.

Gillian Vigman played Kim, Schmidt's boss, and his company's marketing CFO.

She's appeared in films such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005), "Step Brothers" (2008), and "The Hangover" (2009) .

She's also worked on ABC's "Sons & Daughters," NBC's "Parks and Recreation," and ABC's "Suburgatory."

Gillian Vigman at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

She has since acted in movies including "The Hangover" franchise (2009-2013) and "Forever My Girl" (2018).

Since 2020, she has voiced the character of Dr. T'Ana on the Paramount+ animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Nelson Franklin as Robby McFerrin. FOX/Getty Images

Nelson Franklin played Robby McFerrin.

Nelson Franklin played Robby, a nice guy who dates Cece and, later down the line, Jess.

The actor previously had roles in "I Love You, Man" (2009) as well as on NBC's "The Office."

Nelson Franklin attends the premiere of "Being The Ricardos" in 2021. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

He's gone on to act in "Argo" (2012), "Jobs" (2013), and "Captain Marvel" (2019).

Franklin has also appeared on TV shows such as CBS's "The Millers," Netflix's "Arrested Development," ABC's "Black-ish" and HBO's "Veep."

Julian Morris as Ryan Geauxinue. FOX/Getty Images

Julian Morris played Ryan Geauxinue.

Julian Morris played Ryan Geauxinue, a British science teacher who ends up dating Jess.

Morris previously appeared in "Cry Wolf" (2005), "Valkyrie" (2008), and "Sorority Row" (2009).

He also starred on BBC 's "Fish," NBC's "ER," ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars," and ABC's "Once Upon a Time."

Julian Morris attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2020. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

He's since appeared in several horror films and has held supporting roles on TV shows.

Since "New Girl," Morris has acted on BBC One's "Little Women," Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," and "The Good Fight."

The actor has also appeared in a number of horror films, like "Something Wicked" (2014).