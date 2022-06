BRASHER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man is facing charges after being involved in a domestic dispute in the town of Brasher in May. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Benjamin F. Marsh is accused of having unwanted contact with another person during a domestic dispute. After investigating the complaint, the SLCSO arrested and charged Marsh with Harassment in the second degree on June 6.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO