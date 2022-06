CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Police patrol vehicle was struck in the rear after another vehicle failed to move over on I-81. According to NYSP, around 11:30 a.m. on June 5 Trooper Matthew Young exited his patrol vehicle to remove debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane on I-81 in the town of Cicero. The accident occurred when a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 37-year-old Jonathan D. Bumpus from Cortland failed to see the patrol vehicle with its lights activated and struck the rear of the car.

