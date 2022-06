COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Police in Coon Rapids are investigating a shooting in an apartment that left two men dead. Police were called to the apartment just before 5 Monday afternoon on reports of gunfire. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department says officers found three men shot in the apartment. One of the men died at the scene. Another died at a hospital. The third man suffered minor injuries.

COON RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO