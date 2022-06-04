Golden Alert canceled for Lexington woman

UPDATE:

Nyirabukobwa has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Golden Alert has been issued for a Fayette County woman.

Odira Nyirabukobwa was last seen on camera footage leaving her home on Lin Wal Road off North Broadway around 10:45 Friday morning.

She is about 5'6", 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and speaks Swahili.

She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not currently taking medication.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

