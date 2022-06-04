How Much Better Are Electric Cars for the Environment?
Making EVs generally involves more air emissions than making conventional vehicles, primarily because producing large battery packs is energy...www.newsweek.com
They should also include the manufacturing of a wind turbines. The steel needed in it's manufacturing process.Plus every other component With solar panels petroleum oil used in the manufacturing of the plastic. mining copper nickel and lead. Plus the manufacturing process they go through. Then the clear shielding some are made with glass others are made from plexiglass. Again petroleum oil used to make plexiglass. Then while they're being used the antifreeze to keep them from not freezing in the winter and coolant used to keep them cool in the summer. both needed to keep them operational. The final process with solar and wind power storing the generator electricity they use lithium ion batteries that needs to be replaced very often. How can these solutions be considered green energy. Just like ethanol added to gasoline with 10% ethanol you go from 42 miles a gallon with non-ethanol gasoline to 31 miles a gallon with 10% ethanol added to gasoline.
Not much. 50% of the world electricity is made from coal. The batteries are toxic time bombs that can’t be fully recycled.
the ele car we be great driving in WY in nov to June no snow .no50 60 winds no 50 below how many people going to die in these ele cars this winter frozen to death
