Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart

June 4 (UPI) -- Pop star Harry Styles' Harry's House is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Future's I Never Liked You and Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Jack Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You at No. 7, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 8, Tomorrow X Together's Minisode 2: Thursday's Child at No. 9 and Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 10.