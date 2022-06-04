ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 4 (UPI) -- Pop star Harry Styles' Harry's House is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Future's I Never Liked You and Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Jack Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You at No. 7, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 8, Tomorrow X Together's Minisode 2: Thursday's Child at No. 9 and Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 10.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

