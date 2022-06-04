ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

3 injured, 1 seriously, in Hampton shooting

By Ian Munro, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

Three men were injured by gunfire early Saturday morning in Hampton, according to police.

Officers responded to emergency calls around 3 a.m. about a shooting in the 400 block of Cedar Drive and found the three men, according to a news release from the Hampton Police Division. Their identities were not released.

All three were taken to a local hospital, with one of the men being treated with life-threatening injuries. The other two did not have injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances for the shooting is under investigation, but a preliminary investigation found the men were wounded in the roadway, according to the release. HPD said the investigation is ongoing but it has no further information to release yet.

HPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be sent securely online at P3Tips.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Newport News PD: Shooting victim walks into Riverside

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Newport News. Dispatchers say around 3:40 a.m., they were notified that a 29-year-old Newport News man walked into Riverside Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. (5 p.m.) 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth. Watch your weapon: Police remind drivers to lock …. Fire continues on Spirit of Norfolk after burning …. Suspicious death being investigated on I-264 in Norfolk. Virginia Beach City Council unanimously...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling case

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Fire on Spirit of Norfolk continues Wednesday morning. Watch your weapon: Police remind drivers to lock …. Fire continues on Spirit of Norfolk after burning …. Suspicious death being investigated on I-264 in Norfolk. Virginia Beach City...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit of Norfolk still on fire

Fire on Spirit of Norfolk continues Wednesday morning. Watch your weapon: Police remind drivers to lock …. Fire continues on Spirit of Norfolk after burning …. Suspicious death being investigated on I-264 in Norfolk. Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approves …. Portsmouth police holds press conference regarding …. A 5-cent...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hpd#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
13News Now

Man with stab wound walks into Portsmouth hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man walked into a Portsmouth hospital with a stab wound. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the man is getting treated at the hospital and is expected to survive. Police said they are working to find the crime scene. Anyone with information...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Bond denied for MacArthur Center shooting suspect

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge denied Gary Moore, the man facing a second-degree murder charge in the MacArthur Center shooting, bond on Tuesday. The hearing provided insight into what happened in the April 2 shooting. Moore's attorney asked for bond, citing the absence of violent crime charges in Moore's past and claiming Moore fired his gun in self-defense.
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
4K+
Followers
960
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy