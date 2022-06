Yorktown Police report the arrest of a 34-year-old Ossining, NY resident who is charged with Burglary in the First Degree, a Class “B” Felony. On May 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM, Yorktown Police responded to a Yorktown Residence for a domestic incident which occurred in the past. Upon arrival PO Curtis was assigned to investigate the incident, which allegedly occurred on May 27, 2022. Through further investigation it is alleged that the defendant entered the victim’s dwelling unlawfully. While inside the dwelling the defendant allegedly caused physical injury to the victim and damaged property.

