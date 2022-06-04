ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Licenses available for Teddy Bear Hunt at Osprey Point

By Rachel Manek, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE PERE (WLUK) -- Keep your eyes open for bears tomorrow. Teddy bears are roaming through the woods at Osprey Point in De Pere. The Teddy Bear Hunt is put on by the Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Summer fun awaits at South Bay Marina

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Many people are ready to get out on the water for the summer season!. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Monday morning at South Bay Marina to see what they have to offer this summer. Click the video to watch the segments.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay pools and parks still looking for summer help

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Many people are excited to head to the park or enjoy time at the pool this summer. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department says they are still in need of employees to help staff their pools and parks. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Brown County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Lifestyle
wearegreenbay.com

New cafe opens in Sturgeon Bay, searches for workers

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County has a new cafe in the area, serving some sweet treats and savory sides while on the lookout for more employees. According to a Facebook post, Bluefront Cafe opened on Tuesday, June 7. The store reports it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

29th Annual Door County Spring Lighthouse Festival preview

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's being billed as a chance to visit Door County's maritime history up-close. The celebration is part of the 29th annual Door County Spring Lighthouse Festival. Even with Lake Michigan levels six inches lower than last year at this time, it's a bumpy ride for the...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bears#Bird Feeders#Osprey Point#Labs
Fox11online.com

New Green Bay sculpture represents community and coming together

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new sculpture is going up in downtown Green Bay. Oneida Nation artist and Turtle Clan member Mark Fischer will install the commissioned sculpture, Among the Aspens, in the public plaza at the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s new location on S. Washington Street. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Great News Beer Fans, Famous Wisconsin Brewery Brings Back Tours

Brewery Tours is finally returning to one of Wisconsin's most popular beer companies this summer. I had an interesting childhood, to say the least. My parents weren't afraid to bring me along when I was young including places you wouldn't usually see kids. My dad loved beer. If we were visiting somewhere that had a company that offered brewery tours we were definitely making a stop.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Caught on camera: Rare double play turned in Fox Valley gym class

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A third-grade gym class in Northeast Wisconsin turned an unusual double play -- and it was caught on camera!. Teacher Dan Milliren shared the video of the 1-3 putout at North Greenville Elementary. He says the class was playing gatorball baseball -- a modified version of the game played with a larger ball. Milliren says a student hit the ball off a tee. He was in the pitcher's position, and while he typically tried to let the kids play defense, he instinctively put his foot out in the path of the batted ball. The ball went straight up into the air, where a field caught it. That student then ran to first base to force out a runner who had left the base.
GREENVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Knights on the Fox concert lineup released

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A series of free public concerts is returning to the St. Norbert College campus. The lineup for the 19th season of Knights on the Fox has been released. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Country and classic rock. July 19. Rock. July 26. Eclectic...
DE PERE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley janitor goes viral on TikTok with cleaning tips

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Got a stain? Brandon Pleshek probably has a solution! The third-generation janitor and self proclaimed "clean freak" has posted hundreds of videos to TikTok teaching us all how to "Clean that up!" Pleshek joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about his social media...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
travelawaits.com

The Delicious Experience In Door County, Wisconsin Not To Miss

Tell me, if you witnessed the scene above, would you:. Grab a quick photo and then get ready for some good eating?. If you are in Door County, Wisconsin, the answer to the question is option 3. Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin between the bay of...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay students kick off summer with a good read

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As Green Bay students close the chapter on their school year, they can open a new book heading into summer. Thanks to the Brown County United Way and Imperial Supplies, a new book was given to every student at Howe Elementary School Monday. It's part of...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$30k in damages for fire at local meat packing plant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called for a fire at JBS on Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a release, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes from the time firefighters arrived. Crews battled the fire on the roof and near an auger that was thought to be the fire’s originator.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Founder of Green Bay Miracle League retires

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man who started one of the first miracle leagues in Wisconsin is putting his bat down. Paul Liegeois celebrated his retirement this weekend during the league's opening weekend. He founded the Green Bay chapter in 2006. Paul is the one in the blue shirt with...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

June marks the return of local dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin

HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River. According to...
MENOMINEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy