Licenses available for Teddy Bear Hunt at Osprey Point

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A third-grade gym class in Northeast Wisconsin turned an unusual double play -- and it was caught on camera!. Teacher Dan Milliren shared the video of the 1-3 putout at North Greenville Elementary. He says the class was playing gatorball baseball -- a modified version of the game played with a larger ball. Milliren says a student hit the ball off a tee. He was in the pitcher's position, and while he typically tried to let the kids play defense, he instinctively put his foot out in the path of the batted ball. The ball went straight up into the air, where a field caught it. That student then ran to first base to force out a runner who had left the base.

GREENVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO