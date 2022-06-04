ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Young left-handers face off as Padres meet Brewers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OM4ch_0g0QckUS00

In a matchup of young left-handed starters, the stat sheet favors the visiting San Diego Padres when they face the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Rookie MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 1.71 ERA) will start for San Diego, while the Brewers will counter with Aaron Ashby (1-3, 2.70).

The Padres are 13-5 vs. left-handed starters while the Brewers are 9-10.

The Padres snapped a season-high four-game losing streak and evened the four-game series with Milwaukee with a 7-0 victory Friday night behind Joe Musgrove, whose no-hit bid was broken up by Kolten Wong’s two-out double in the eighth. Musgrove got the final out in the eighth before giving way to Craig Stammen.

Musgrove (6-0) walked three and hit one batter with six strikeouts in his 114-pitch outing, lowering his ERA to 1.64 and handing the Brewers their fifth shutout loss of the season. Musgrove has the only no-hitter in Padres history in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9 of last season.

Manny Machado on Friday had a three-run homer off reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who was tagged for five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season. The Padres had 13 hits but stranded 11 runners.

The victory came after the Padres let the series opener slip away 5-4 on Thursday night when the Brewers rallied with four runs in the ninth. San Diego came into Milwaukee after being swept in three games in St. Louis.

“We left some guys on again today, but we got some in,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “Had 13 hits and, based on the way things have been going recently, that’s a little bit of a load off.”

Gore, 23, has allowed just one run in his last 16 innings. In his most recent start, he allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out nine with three walks, but did not get a decision in the Padres’ 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. He has allowed just one home run in 42 innings.

Ashby, 24, will make his 12th appearance and sixth start of the season. He is coming off a career-best 12-strikeout start in a 3-1 win Monday over the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits in six innings.

“This is what we think Aaron is going to be,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Ashby’s last start. “He’s throwing the ball really well, and he’s just got big-time stuff. You can just kind of tell from the looks from the hitters on the other side, they’re having trouble with his stuff.”

Ashby started against San Diego on May 25, allowing an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings, but did not get the decision in the Brewers 2-1 win. Milwaukee is 4-1 in Ashby’s starts.

Milwaukee’s injury woes continued to mount with shortstop Luis Urias coming out after three innings Friday with right-thumb discomfort. Urias moved from third to short when Willy Adames went on the injured list in mid-May.

Reserve infielder Mike Brosseau was placed on the 10-day IL Friday with a sprained right ankle. Starting pitchers Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff are on the IL, as are relievers Jake Cousins and Jandel Gustave, catcher Omar Narvaez and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Insiders Link 'Best Catcher in Baseball' to New York Mets as Trade Deadline Target

LOS ANGELES - This would be one potential route for the New York Mets to upgrade their roster before the August 2 trade deadline. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is set to become a free agent after the season, and is playing for a rebuilding club in Chicago. As of this date, the All-Star backstop is a prime trade candidate as we inch towards the deadline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Mike Brosseau
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty’s 2-word reaction to several Rays players’ anti-pride patch stance

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty shared a bold 2-word reaction to several Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear the LGBTQ+ patch on their uniforms. MLB teams have been partaking in “Gay Pride Nights” over the past week amid June being pride month. Teams have also been wearing pride logos on their uniforms as a result. However, certain members of the Tampa Bay Rays did not feel comfortable sporting the logo on their uniforms due to religions beliefs.
MLB
NBC Sports

Umpire gifts Rogers egregious strike call Saturday vs. Marlins

The argument for robot umpires becomes stronger by the season. Saturday's game between the Giants and Miami Marlins featured a strike call so egregious that both teams probably were left scratching their heads. In the bottom of the ninth inning of the Marlins' eventual 5-4 walk-off win on Saturday, Giants...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving left field with the Kansas City Royals

Heading into the 2022 season, the New York Yankees believed that Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo would lock down two starting positions in the outfield. However, they have both struggled considerably to generate production offensively. The pair have just seven combined homers on the season. Comparably, Aaron Judge has 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to get a huge bullpen piece back in August

The New York Yankees have been plagued by injury the past few weeks, specifically in their bullpen. Having lost Chad Green to Tommy John surgery, Jonathan Loáisiga to shoulder discomfort, and Aroldis Chapman to Achilles tendinitis, manager Aaron Boone has been forced to lean on several younger options to smooth over the losses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Rockies#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Texas Rangers
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy