ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: Forget the boos – this is why Boris Johnson may still be prime minister this time next year

By John Rentoul
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097U1L_0g0QcgxY00

The excitement about the imminent downfall of the prime minister reached such a pitch before the nation paused to celebrate a round number that when Boris Johnson was lightly booed on the steps of St Paul’s it was received as if it were a message from upstairs: it’s over.

I am not so sure. What was significant about the response to the publication of Sue Gray’s report was that it fell short of the threshold for a vote of confidence, and I thought the tide had started running the other way, in Johnson’s favour, over the past week.

The week’s big name, for example, was Andrea Leadsom , who said Johnson was responsible for “failings of leadership that cannot be tolerated”, but said “my colleagues and I must now decide on what is the right course of action”, implying that the failings can actually be tolerated for a little longer.

There are a lot of Conservative MPs in that position, having said Johnson must go, or words to that effect, but silent on whether they have sent a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee. Some of them have, we can be sure, but many of them have not. Many of them are waiting and seeing, and they are likely to go on waiting and seeing when MPs return to parliament on Monday.

Having taken soundings in the past few days, my conclusion is that Johnson is probably staying put for the time being. The one obstacle to removing him that no one can get over is the absence of a credible election-winning candidate with which to replace him.

I can see how Tory MPs might trigger the confidence vote without an obvious alternative lined up. It is possible for 54 of them to conclude that anyone would be better than the incumbent (or to be reasonably but wrongly sure that their preferred candidate would succeed), but I don’t think it is likely that 180 of them would vote to oust Johnson in favour of an unknown winner from the current field.

That is where things have changed since January, when Johnson could easily have lost a confidence vote once it had been triggered. That was because the default alternative was Rishi Sunak. At the time, he seemed a better choice to lead the Tories into the next election than Johnson. Liz Truss might have made a strong rival pitch, but many MPs expected her to perform poorly in an actual leadership campaign.

Now, even Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser who is dedicated to removing his one-time boss, accepts that the prime minister is staying. “As far as we know,” he said when Suzanne Moore asked him that question on Tuesday. “The fact that Rishi blew himself up makes it much more likely that Boris will somehow survive. I don’t want to say ‘no chance’, but I think Rishi is out of the running.”

Cummings had fixed on Sunak as the means by which he would get his revenge, praising him in his account of the coronavirus response even though the chancellor was sometimes at odds with Cummings’s own pro-lockdown stance. I have tried to argue that Sunak could recover over time, but it will be hard in such testing economic times , so Cummings may be right.

In which case Tory MPs are looking again at Truss . David Gauke, the former Tory MP, suggested on Newsnight on Tuesday that she could be the next leader by the autumn, running as a tax-cutting Conservative who looks “hungrier” than her rivals. But her negatives remain. She was a Remainer; more than that, she was once a Liberal Democrat. The video clip of her advocating the abolition of the monarchy to the Lib Dem conference in 1994 is doing the rounds on social media over the jubilee weekend.

Jeremy Hunt has strong support from MPs, and he fought a good campaign against Johnson last time, but was a Remainer too, and his 34 per cent of the final vote among party members seems like a ceiling rather than a platform on which to build.

Among Leavers, Penny Mordaunt , now a trade minister outside the cabinet, was talked up by her supporters this week as a unity candidate, which may be a coded way of saying she could do a deal with Hunt for his backing as the “stop Truss” candidate. Unlike Truss, she enjoys a net positive rating in opinion polls, but this may be because two-thirds of the voters haven’t heard of her.

Mordaunt has a good CV (Royal Navy reserve) and was photographed sending military kit to Ukraine, but like the other possible candidates – Tom Tugendhat, Ben Wallace, Nadhim Zahawi – she is untested.

The only Leave minister with significant experience is Michael Gove, the levelling-up secretary. Again, even Cummings, who used to work with him at education and who is an admirer, accepts that, “whatever you might think of Michael Gove’s abilities, he is not a loved character”.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Cummings went on to say: “There are some very junior people who I like, who I won’t curse by naming – if I name them everyone will hate them.” I assume he means Kemi Badenoch , who has delivered some fearless performances at the despatch box as a junior equalities minister. But she really is untested.

Which is why I think the prime minister is safe for now. If you were a Tory MP would you want to take your chances with that lot? Getting rid of a sitting prime minister is a big deal, and the Conservative Party did it only three years ago. Then, the incumbent had failed to deliver the purpose of her premiership, and the default alternative offered at least the chance of finishing the job.

Now, the incumbent has served his purpose, and has ruined whatever relationship he had with the British people, but it is not obvious what comes next. The temptation for Tory MPs is to wait for something to turn up – and more importantly for somebody to prove themselves as a possible leader. With an election not likely until 2024 and the economy precluding an early dash to the polls, Johnson could still be in post this time next year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

New fears that UK will breach international law with plan to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol

New fears have been raised in government that the UK will breach international law if it ploughs ahead with plans to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol.In leaked correspondence, a senior legal adviser warned it could not be argued “credibly” that there is no alternative to unilaterally overriding the Brexit agreement.It would be “very difficult” for the government to make that case, the adviser has told ministers, according to the PoliticsHome website which has seen the correspondence.Separately, it is believed that James Eadie, the government’s independent barrister on national legal issues, has not been consulted on whether a planned...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory forced out as Foreign Office adviser over Boris Johnson criticism

A Conservative peer has been forced out as a Foreign Office adviser after branding Boris Johnson a “liability” and urging him to resign.Baroness Morrissey said the Prime Minister had shown no contrition after he survived a vote of no confidence despite 148 Tory MPs voting for him to go.The financier, who was lead non-executive director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said Mr Johnson will be “damaging” to the party.It was understood Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was outraged by the adviser’s comments and instructed the FCDO’s top civil servant Sir Philip Barton to sack her.A source close to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel has not met me once in 14 months and cancelled meetings, says ‘frustrated’ borders chief

The government’s borders inspector has spoken out about his “frustration” at not being able to meet home secretary Priti Patel once since his appointment more than 14 months ago.David Neal – appointed the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration last March – told MPs that he was “disappointed” to have had five or six meetings cancelled.“I’ve not met the home secretary yet,” he told the home affairs select committee. “I’ve asked to speak to her on a number of occasions, and pre-arranged meetings have been cancelled on maybe five or six occasions now.”Asked if the apparent snub was different from previous...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Andrea Leadsom
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
David Gauke
Person
Michael Gove
Person
St Paul
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘I won’t apologise’: Angela Merkel defends relationship with Putin

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has said she has “nothing to apologise for” in her handling of Russia during her 16 years in office. In her first major interview since leaving her post, Ms Merkel denied a suggestion that she and others appeased Russian president Vladimir Putin which ultimately led to the Ukraine invasion. Speaking at the Berliner Ensemble theatre to German journalist Alexander Osang, she said: “I tried to work toward calamity being averted, and diplomacy was not wrong if it doesn’t succeed. “I don’t see that I should say now that it was wrong, and so I won’t...
The Independent

Captured Britons appear in Donetsk rebel court

Two Britons captured by Russian forces appeared in a rebel court after having been accused of being mercenaries for the Ukrainian army. Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, are being held in a court in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. If the men are convicted of the charges, which include trying to “seize power”, it is feared the court, which is not internationally recognised, could pass the death penalty.They were both members of regular Ukrainian military units in Mariupol and are also accused of violent seizure of power and undergoing training to carry out terrorist activities.The affiliation of a...
The Independent

Ian Blackford attacks Boris Johnson over Scottish independence during PMQs exchange

Ian Blackford criticised Boris Johnson over Scottish independence during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (8 June), calling him a "lame duck" prime minister and said he would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Nicola Sturgeon to take his nation to independence.Johnson thanked Blackford for his "characteristic warm words" and said that the SNP leader was the glue keeping the United Kingdom together. Accusing Johnson of behaving like the black knight in Monty Python, Blackford repeated his calls for the PM to resign. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boos#Conservative Party#Opinion Polls#Uk#The 1922 Committee
The Independent

Mark Drakeford: Transgender women are women

Mark Drakeford has confirmed he believes “transgender women are women” after he was pushed to define what a woman is during a session at the Welsh Parliament.The First Minister was answering a question about the inclusion of trans athletes in sport at the Senedd when he acknowledged it is an “argument that divides people”.It comes after continued criticism of Labour’s policies on trans and women’s rights, and the refusal of some party politicians, such as shadow women and equalities minister Anneliese Dodds, to publicly define what a woman is.Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones said on Tuesday: “I think it’s important...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of creating ‘24-hours at A&E’ NHS policy

Keir Starmer criticised Boris Johnson over the state of the NHS during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (8 June) and accused him of creating a "24-hours at A&E" policy.The Labour leader accused the prime minister of wanting to double the length of time patients could wait for surgery, from one year to two years.Starmer's comments come as footage circulated on Twitter on Tuesday showing an NHS nurse informing patients in an accident and emergency department that the wait time was 13 hours.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
HEALTH
The Independent

UK on brink of recession and will fall behind all major economies except Russia, OECD warns

Britain is on the brink of a painful recession as prices continue to rise rapidly and the economy records zero growth next year, according to new analysis.The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicted that the UK will be the worst-performing economy of any nation in the developed world apart from Russia in 2023. The euro area economy is expected to expand by just 1.6 per cent and the US by 1.2 per cent while the UK lags behind with zero growth.Analysts said even if the UK narrowly avoids a recession, 2023 is likely to be another year...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

686K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy