Bicycle retailers look to roll into summer season with solid sales

As the rise in bicycle popularity pedaled into unprecedented numbers during the pandemic, the allure of taking to the road on two wheels continues to drive strong sales for local retailers heading into summer.

“We’ve actually done more business in the last two months than we did the same months last year,” said Julie Theroux, who co-owns Cyclewerks with her business partner Jonathan Hoag. “Overall we are a little down, but we just thought that month to month, it was not even possible to come close to what we did last year.”

In March 2020, nationwide sales of bicycles, equipment, and repair services nearly doubled according to the NPD Group, a market research company. Sales of commuter and fitness bikes in the same month increased 66 percent, leisure bikes jumped 121 percent, children’s bikes went up 59 percent and electric bikes rose 85 percent.

When bikes started to sell out, Cyclewerks, which has locations in Whitehouse, Sylvania, and Bowling Green, scaled up orders to keep inventory in stock, enabling the business to keep up with consumer demand.

“The bikes I have today I ordered a year, to a year and a half ago, I have over 1,000 bikes in stock,” Ms. Theroux said. “I have customers that come from 20 different states because we have inventory, so we have been very lucky with that.”

Ms. Theroux attributes this season’s strong sales to an increased number of families and couples that continue to incorporate biking into their fitness and leisure activities.

While road and mountain bikes remain popular among buyers, the sale of electric bikes continues to surge as riders of all levels discover the benefits of riding a bike that offers a little “extra push” when needed, thanks to an electric motor used for propulsion.

A huge range of bicycles fit that description and the "pedal-assist" e-bike is most common. With costs that range from $1,300 to over $6,000 depending on its features, NPD's data show that e-bike sales rose in 2021, with 368,000 sold through the first 11 months of the year, compared to 273,000 in all of 2020.

This week, the staff of Wersell's Bike and Ski Shop located on Central Avenue in Toledo was busy preparing the new shipment of e-bikes that had arrived at the shop where sales have returned to the “typical busy” pre-pandemic summer level, while the sales of e-bikes have continued to gain momentum with an approximately 30 percent jump over the last three years.

Shop owner Jill Wersell attributes that spike to the bike’s popularity as well as its availability.

“We are fully stocked,” said Ms. Wersell. “We have young people that ride e-bikes and senior citizens, it truly is across the board.”

Those who trade their daily car commute for an e-bike will not only save money on gas, they won’t get as sweaty on the ride, especially this time of the year; and e-bikes make it easier for individuals with medical conditions, who may not be able to exert as much energy, to still get out and ride a bike, she said.

“It’s enabling them to get out on a bicycle and get exercise because you do get exercise with the e-bike because you do have to pedal even with the pedal assist,” Ms. Wirsell said.

The sales of e-bikes are also on the rise at Reggie’s Bike Shop on Secor Road in Toledo, where in the summer of 2020 business was booming at such a high level the shop struggled to keep up with demand for repair work.

“Back then in one day we were taking in what would have been an entire week in a normal year,” said shop owner Kraig Hopkins. “That’s all kind of all settled back down.”

Allen Kraus, the club race coordinator for Maumee Valley Wheelmen, which is a local bicycle racing club that also advocates for safe roads for cyclists, has seen an uptick in membership from an average of 28 racers pre-pandemic to as many as 40 participants during the pandemic.

“And they were all varying ages and levels,” Mr. Kraus said. “We’re drawing from a larger area than we used to and they are sticking with it. Racing isn’t for everyone so it’s really those kind of type-A people and it’s such an outlet for them to be able to compete.”

The races generally take place along rural roads, but the Maumee Valley Wheelmen also support designated all-purpose trails and designated bicycle paths on city streets, which Mr. Kraus believes lends to the overall well-being of a community.

“It encourages people to ride because people aren’t just riding around their neighborhood, they are riding to places,” he said. “It is absolutely a better way to see things than through the glass of a car.”

With 175 miles of designated bicycle infrastructure, and 29 miles of additional trails planned for construction over the next five years in the Toledo region, which includes areas in Lucas, Wood and southern Monroe Counties, cyclists here have options in this area.

According to Lance Dasher, transportation planner with TMACOG, trail usage during the peak of the pandemic nearly doubled to 2,025 users per day. Current data indicates that the number has dropped to approximately 1,450 individuals per day, which is still 25 percent higher than it was before the pandemic, an increase Mr. Dasher considers, “the silver lining” that came out of the pandemic.

“When we couldn’t do anything when things shut down I think a lot of our population in the greater Toledo area realized that we have a lot of these great assets in the area with these multi-use trails that can benefit in a lot of ways - physical health, mental health and even transportation by realizing that a trail takes you to a specific destination,” he said. “I think it’s opened eyes, I think it’s bringing a new light to the benefits of multi-use paths in general.”