It’s the weekend! Get ready to tee off at Avalon Golf Club.

DOUBLE PLAY has a 2pm matinee today with a Steal of A Deal with only $20.00 tickets. Featuring back-to-back one act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play “Becoming Satchel Paige”. After the seventh inning stretch, we present “Happy”, about a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite baseball player from his youth, and to get his signature on a baseball… but what he really gets from “Happy” is priceless.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO