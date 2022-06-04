It’s the weekend! Get ready to tee off at Avalon Golf Club.

Another cool men’s luxury bath product, perfect for Father’s Day!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Bloom has started in the vineyard! Make sure to take a walk around the vines during your next visit and ask our wine associates what stage of growth the vineyard is experiencing 🍇. . . . . . #vine #wine #harvest #viticulture #vineyard #agriculture #farmlife #capemay #nj #njwine #growth #capemaywinery #drinklocal. Source ». TAGS:...
Our delicious ShorTea is still only available on draft in the brewery tasting room and a few select restaurants…but not to worry, 12oz cans of ShorTea are coming soon! Really Local, Really Refreshing. If you haven’t tried it yet pop in to the brewery open 7 days a week:...
Hemingway's will be closed for lunch today 6/7 & will reopen at 4pm for dinner!
Fresh seafood and Victorian charm abound in Cape May. Here are our top picks for where to eat in Jersey's southernmost beach town.
Join us nightly for dinner on the beachfront in Cape May! Visit YBCapeMay.com for reservations and menus.
We've got some beachy home décor as well as 250+ tea blends from around the globe and all the accessories you'll need.
2019 Cape May Cabernet Sauvignon is available now!! Enjoy an aroma of vanilla and strawberry. Taste flavors of mixed berries and delicate clove.. A finish of tart cherry highlighted by supple tannins completes this wine. . . 100% Cabernet Sauvignon. 555 Cases Produced. 14.4% A.B.V.. Aged for 2 years in 10%...
We know many of you have been wondering about the future of the beloved Porch… follow our new page dedicated to The Porch for a special announcement coming soon!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theporchcapemay. Instagram: www.instagram.com/theporchcapemay. The Porch is located at The Inn of Cape May. Join us for food, drinks &...
Our Prix Fixe Menu consists of an appetizer, entrée & dessert starting at 1pm daily! Sit back and enjoy a wonderful meal with us this week✨.
Kick off The Juliano Brothers summer series with us this Thursday night!. Mark your calendar to catch them every Thursday, ALL summer!. *our regular menu will also be available this week. Source ».
We are just two weeks away from the official start of Fitness in the Plaza! Join us for Boot Camp every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning June 20th and Zumba every Tuesday and Thursday beginning June 21st. All classes begin at 8:30am and last 1 hour. . . Bootcamp is...
Today is the day! Strawberry Festival is happening now in West Cape May Backyard park. Stop by and pickup a jar of our whipped strawberry honey at the park or in our store! Here until 5 o'clock. #westcapemaystrawberryfestival #capemayhoneyfarm #capemaynj #strawberryhoney #strawberry. Source ».
Lemon and the sweet tropical notes of mango. Caffeine-free.
DOUBLE PLAY has a 2pm matinee today with a Steal of A Deal with only $20.00 tickets. Featuring back-to-back one act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play “Becoming Satchel Paige”. After the seventh inning stretch, we present “Happy”, about a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite baseball player from his youth, and to get his signature on a baseball… but what he really gets from “Happy” is priceless.
Our Washington Commons-315 Ocean Street location is offering a 10 course tasting menu for Cape Mays Restaurant Week. Please call us at 609-600-2941 or visit our website to make reservations at kararestaurantgroup.com. https://www.cmrestaurantweek.com/georges-place-washington-commons/. On Ocean Street in Washington Commons. Source ».
Cape May Stage’s online auction is still live. You only have till 10pm on Friday, June 10th to make your final bids. Official winners will be announced at The Gala on June 11th. 100% of the proceeds from this online auction go directly to the stage and are used...
Looking for a KILLER read this summer? We have you covered! Choose from 𝘓𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘌𝘹𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘉𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘺𝘢𝘭, 𝘔𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘵 𝘌𝘹𝘪𝘵 0 and 𝘌𝘹𝘪𝘵 𝘡𝘦𝘳𝘰 — or pick up all three. Each thriller will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
Congratulations to the 9 new additions to the National Trails System! Have you visited any of them yet?. Thank you to U.S. Department of the Interior and Secretary Deb Haaland for highlighting trails!. In celebration of Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day on June 4, Secretary of the Interior Deb...
On May 28, 2013, NJ Audubon’s DE Bay Shorebird Research team was banding Semipalmated Sandpipers at Heislerville Wildlife Management Area, in Cumberland County, NJ as part of its “Connecting the Dots” International Shorebird Conservation Initiative. On that day, one of the sandpipers we caught was banded with a leg flag bearing the code “1Y8”.
