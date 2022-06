Brazilian Bakery at 7639 New Hampshire Ave in Takoma Park has closed, according to a message on the store’s Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to announce that yesterday was our last day in operation. 💔 We are so thankful for this community and all of your love and support. We will always remember you. We are looking forward to other future endeavors and hope to see you all in the future.” The original location at 13655 Georgia Ave in Aspen Hill remains open.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO