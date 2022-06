The writers of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are in it for the long haul. The series still hasn't debuted but already has a two-season commitment from Amazon. However, J.D. Payne tells Empire Magazine that their plans for the show go far beyond that. Five seasons of The Rings of Power are already meticulously planned out, including exactly how the show will end. "We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be," Payne says. "The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don't pay off until Season 5."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO