Brevard County, FL

Brevard County now a community of high COVID transmission; cases and hospitalizations are up

By Amira Sweilem, Florida Today
 4 days ago

According to data released by public health organizations this week, COVID-19 infections rates in Brevard County shot up so high in the last few weeks, that the Space Coast is now a community of "high transmission" for the latest strain of the novel coronavirus.

From May 27 to June 2, Brevard County had 315 cases per 100,000 population— meaning that 1,925 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 during that time. This is up from 239.89 cases per 100,000 population that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported for Brevard last week. FDOH also reported that of those who took a COVID-19 test, 16.5% tested positive for the virus. Last week the CDC data showed a new positivity rate of 18.52%.

The CDC variant tracker also shows that 99% of cases are from the omicron variant. However, there could be far more infections in the community than is tracked because at-home test kit results go unreported and not everyone who is symptomatic takes a COVID-19 test.

The increase in cases coincides with a jump in hospitalizations. From May 26 to June 1, there were 90 confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions countywide. An analysis by the CDC found that hospitalizations increased by about 46% since the week prior.

The uptick of both cases and hospitalizations this past week moved Brevard County into a community of high COVID-19 transmission. The CDC calculates transmission levels through a combination of hospitalizations and case rates.

The CDC advises that in communities of high transmission, residents should mask-up indoors, vaccinate and take a COVID-19 test when feeling unwell.

Experts have also said  it takes about two weeks after a surge for the death rate and hospitalization rates to increase. From May 21 to May 29, there were five COVID-19 related deaths, according to provisional CDC data. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,006 people have died of COVID-19 on the Space Coast.

Despite these recommendations, just 70% of Brevard County's eligible population —those ages five and older— have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to FDOH data. From May 27 to June 2,110 individuals received a dose of a vaccine.

According to FDOH, of the eligible population in Florida, age group vaccination rates across the state are:

  • Ages 5-11, 24% vaccinated.
  • Ages 12-19, 58% vaccinated.
  • Ages 20-29, 63% vaccinated.
  • Ages 30-39, 72% vaccinated.
  • Ages 40-49, 79% vaccinated.
  • Ages 50-59, 83% vaccinated.
  • Ages 60-64, 89% vaccinated.
  • Ages 65+, 95% vaccinated.

Nationwide, 70.9% of eligible Americans have been fully vaccinated. There have been 84,424,159 COVID-19 cases and 1,003,308 deaths nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

Where to get vaccinated

The Florida Department of Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at three sites.

  • Viera clinic, at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Those ages 5-11 can get vaccinated only from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
  • Melbourne clinic, 601 E. University Blvd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Those ages 5-11 can get vaccinated only from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday.
  • Titusville clinic, 611 N. Singleton Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Those ages 5-11 can get vaccinated only from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Residents also can get vaccinated at Omni Healthcare's offices, as well as at its walk-in vaccination clinic located in Suite 303 on the third floor of 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. in Melbourne, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Vaccinations also are available from 9 a.m. to noon in Suite 2C of Omni's 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. complex.

Amira Sweilem is the data reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Sweilem at 386-406-5648 or asweilem@floridatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County now a community of high COVID transmission; cases and hospitalizations are up

Coronavirus
