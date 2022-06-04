External options for the Steelers after Tuitt retirement

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – We saw the internal options mostly last season. Here is a look at some of the external free agents the Steelers could pursue to help make up for the loss of Stephon Tuitt.

The Steelers could stick with who they have, add a player after the rosters are reduced before the start of the season or there may be a cap casualty if the team is willing bigger money.

Linval Joseph , 33 years-old (6’4”, 329 pounds)

- Played 550 snaps (12 starts, 57 tackles, one sack) with the Los Angeles

Chargers in 2021. He has been a dominant run stuffer earlier in his career,

but graded a 49.3 against the run, a 63.1 overall and an impressive 83

against the pass by Pro Football Focus last season. His size and experience

(171 NFL games, 644 tackles, 25 sacks) are desirable, but he’s also the most

expensive as PFF estimates he could get between $6-7 million.

Sheldon Richardson, 31 years-old (6’3”, 294 pounds)

- Played 690 snaps for the Vikings in 2021 after a pair of seasons with

Cleveland with 39 tackles, four passes defended, six tackles for loss and 2.5

sacks. He was ranked 52 nd overall last season by Pro Football Focus and has played in every game over the last four seasons. PFF also says he would be in the Trai Turner contract area from last year, one-year, $3 million.

Ndamukong Suh, 35 years-old (6’4”, 313 pounds)

- PFF had him middle of the pack at 52.4 overall and a 57.1 against the run

(53 rd in the league). It’s the lowest grade of his career by a significant

margin. The 2010 second overall pick played in 63% of the defensive snaps

for Tampa Bay in 2021 (717 total). To his credit, Suh hasn’t missed one

game since 2011, starting 191 out of 191 games with six of his 70.5 sacks

last season and 27 tackles. Pro Football Focus estimates the contract

around $5 million

Larry Ogunjobi, 28 years-old (6’3”, 305 pounds)

- Name recognition considering his time with the Browns and Bengals and

would be an interesting teammate of Mason Rudolph given his role/thoughts in the Myles Garrett incident. The run grade from Pro Football Focus is one of the worst in the league at 38.9 and overall is just a 50.3. In his only year in Cincinnati, Ogunjobi started 16 games with 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a career-high seven sacks. He made $6.2 million with the Bengals last year and would imagine money is part of the reason he hasn’t signed yet.

Corey Peters, 34 years-old (6’3”, 335 pounds)

- Could be the sleeper pick, especially if you are only looking for a one-year

player. Peters is fairly consistent in defending the run and pass, about middle of the pack and would likely cost a little over a million bucks. He started 11 of 14 games with the Cardinals last year with 24 tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks.

Maurice Hurst, 27 years-old (6’2”, 291 pounds)

- This is a gamble in that he’s missed 20 games over the last two seasons.

Hurst only played two games after a calf injury with the Niners in 2021. He’s played in 42 career games with 78 tackles, eight sacks and nine tackles for loss. PFF estimates he would get around a million to a million-and-a-half.

Zach Kerr, 31 (6’2”, 334 pounds)

- Is a player that could rotate with Chris Wormley or Isaiahh Loudermilk. Had a low grade of 53 overall by PFF, but has the ability to move across the line for position flexibility. Played with the Niners, Cardinals and Cincinnati last year totaling 102 snaps, seven games and six tackles. Would likely cost around a million dollars.

Malik Jackson, 32 years-old (6’5”, 290 pounds)

- Another familiar name given his battles against the Steelers with Denver, 16 games last year with 25 tackles, seven solo, two tackles for loss and a half a sack. Pro Football Focus grades were bad stopping the run and overall not much better. He played in 61% of the defensive snaps for the Browns last year after signing a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

Steve McLendon, 36 years-old (6’3”, 310 pounds)

- Could there be interest in the old Steeler? He actually graded out about average in limited snaps with Tampa Bay. The six-year Steeler played in 12 games with the Bucs last season with 11 tackles in about a third of the defensive snaps. He signed for a veteran minimum for slightly over a million. Is he worth that to come back where he started?

Justin Zimmer, 29 years-old (6’3”, 292 pounds)

- A much better run stopper with the Bills, but played in only six games after going on injured reserve in November with a knee injury. He played in 43% of the defensive snaps with a half a sack, two tackles for loss and eight tackles in total. He played for under a million dollars last season.

The cap room is there, will the Steelers add a vet?