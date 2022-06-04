ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

External options for the Steelers after Tuitt retirement

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLk9w_0g0QZOIX00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – We saw the internal options mostly last season. Here is a look at some of the external free agents the Steelers could pursue to help make up for the loss of Stephon Tuitt.

The Steelers could stick with who they have, add a player after the rosters are reduced before the start of the season or there may be a cap casualty if the team is willing bigger money.

Linval Joseph , 33 years-old (6’4”, 329 pounds)
- Played 550 snaps (12 starts, 57 tackles, one sack) with the Los Angeles
Chargers in 2021. He has been a dominant run stuffer earlier in his career,
but graded a 49.3 against the run, a 63.1 overall and an impressive 83
against the pass by Pro Football Focus last season. His size and experience
(171 NFL games, 644 tackles, 25 sacks) are desirable, but he’s also the most
expensive as PFF estimates he could get between $6-7 million.

Sheldon Richardson, 31 years-old (6’3”, 294 pounds)
- Played 690 snaps for the Vikings in 2021 after a pair of seasons with
Cleveland with 39 tackles, four passes defended, six tackles for loss and 2.5
sacks. He was ranked 52 nd overall last season by Pro Football Focus and has played in every game over the last four seasons. PFF also says he would be in the Trai Turner contract area from last year, one-year, $3 million.

Ndamukong Suh, 35 years-old (6’4”, 313 pounds)
- PFF had him middle of the pack at 52.4 overall and a 57.1 against the run
(53 rd in the league). It’s the lowest grade of his career by a significant
margin. The 2010 second overall pick played in 63% of the defensive snaps
for Tampa Bay in 2021 (717 total). To his credit, Suh hasn’t missed one
game since 2011, starting 191 out of 191 games with six of his 70.5 sacks
last season and 27 tackles. Pro Football Focus estimates the contract
around $5 million

Larry Ogunjobi, 28 years-old (6’3”, 305 pounds)
- Name recognition considering his time with the Browns and Bengals and
would be an interesting teammate of Mason Rudolph given his role/thoughts in the Myles Garrett incident. The run grade from Pro Football Focus is one of the worst in the league at 38.9 and overall is just a 50.3. In his only year in Cincinnati, Ogunjobi started 16 games with 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a career-high seven sacks. He made $6.2 million with the Bengals last year and would imagine money is part of the reason he hasn’t signed yet.

Corey Peters, 34 years-old (6’3”, 335 pounds)
- Could be the sleeper pick, especially if you are only looking for a one-year
player. Peters is fairly consistent in defending the run and pass, about middle of the pack and would likely cost a little over a million bucks. He started 11 of 14 games with the Cardinals last year with 24 tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks.

Maurice Hurst, 27 years-old (6’2”, 291 pounds)
- This is a gamble in that he’s missed 20 games over the last two seasons.
Hurst only played two games after a calf injury with the Niners in 2021. He’s played in 42 career games with 78 tackles, eight sacks and nine tackles for loss. PFF estimates he would get around a million to a million-and-a-half.

Zach Kerr, 31 (6’2”, 334 pounds)
- Is a player that could rotate with Chris Wormley or Isaiahh Loudermilk. Had a low grade of 53 overall by PFF, but has the ability to move across the line for position flexibility. Played with the Niners, Cardinals and Cincinnati last year totaling 102 snaps, seven games and six tackles. Would likely cost around a million dollars.

Malik Jackson, 32 years-old (6’5”, 290 pounds)
- Another familiar name given his battles against the Steelers with Denver, 16 games last year with 25 tackles, seven solo, two tackles for loss and a half a sack. Pro Football Focus grades were bad stopping the run and overall not much better. He played in 61% of the defensive snaps for the Browns last year after signing a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

Steve McLendon, 36 years-old (6’3”, 310 pounds)
- Could there be interest in the old Steeler? He actually graded out about average in limited snaps with Tampa Bay. The six-year Steeler played in 12 games with the Bucs last season with 11 tackles in about a third of the defensive snaps. He signed for a veteran minimum for slightly over a million. Is he worth that to come back where he started?

Justin Zimmer, 29 years-old (6’3”, 292 pounds)
- A much better run stopper with the Bills, but played in only six games after going on injured reserve in November with a knee injury. He played in 43% of the defensive snaps with a half a sack, two tackles for loss and eight tackles in total. He played for under a million dollars last season.

The cap room is there, will the Steelers add a vet?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Ryan Shazier Has A Message For Kenny Pickett

Steelers Nation seems pretty thrilled to welcome incoming rookie Kenny Pickett to the organization. On Tuesday, former Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier posted a photo with the first-round quarterback on Instagram. "Welcome to the city little bro! These next years are gonna be fun," he wrote as the caption. "Thank you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Denver, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Titans Release Former Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Pick

It's tough being an NFL player with so much opposition and so many new competitors for your job every. But for one former Steelers draft pick, the road to NFL stardom just got a little tougher. On Monday, the Tennessee Titans released offensive tackle Derwin Gray. The decision comes less...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mclendon
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired. Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game. "Former K-State offensive lineman B.J....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Mike Tomlin At Steelers Practice Going Viral

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin really went all out during the team's minicamp session today. With players donning new Guardian Caps, a soft, protective helmet shell that reduces the impact of head-to-head collisions, Tomlin decided to join them. The longtime leader was photographed wearing the padded headpiece as he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Jaguars’ quarterback carted off field at Monday’s practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ organized team activities Monday saw a couple of notable injuries, and the most significant may be what happened to backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. Beathard (seen above throwing a pass during a May 23 OTA) was carted off the field following an injury:. As per OurLads’ projected...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Retirement#Bengals#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Pro Football Focus#Pff#Vikings#Trai Turner
Yardbarker

Steelers Signing Fourth-Round WR Calvin Austin III

Austin, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis. He was twice named First Team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021. During his four years with the Tigers, Austin appeared in 36 games, catching 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and also had 29 punt returns for 323 yards and two touchdowns.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 preseason schedule has been announced, opening against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. The Steelers will kickoff the preseason hosting Seattle on Aug. 13. From there, they travel Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars before returning home to host the Lions. Week 1:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Cris Carter Reacts to Kay Adams Leaving 'Good Morning Football' (Exclusive)

Kay Adams recently left the NFL Network flagship show Good Morning Football, which was a big surprise to everyone in the community. However, anyone who knows Adams understands that she is moving on to bigger and better things. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cris Carter, who was a contributor on Good Morning Football, shared his thoughts on what Adams meant to the show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy