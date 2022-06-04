ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Griner’s manager says WNBA star receiving written communication while detained in Russia

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiVVx_0g0QZNPo00
Tweet

The manager for WNBA star Brittney Griner said in a statement on Twitter that the athlete has been able to receive written communication during her detainment in Russia.

Griner was detained in a Russian airport earlier this year after Russian officials claimed they found hashish oil in her luggage.

“While sporadic, written communication from her wife, family, friends and global sport community has been a source of comfort for BG during her wrongful detainment, going without real time, regular contact with loved ones is inhumane,” Lindsay Kagawa Colas said.

A source with knowledge of the arrangement told CNN that Griner’s attorneys submit printed-out emails that have been addressed to her to Russian authorities and that the WNBA star receives those printouts.

However, Colas said Griner has not been able to speak to her wife or family members, adding, “It remains clear that Brittney Griner is being used as a political pawn.”

The development comes as her team, the State Department and others call for Griner’s release, with the Biden administration saying early last month that she was wrongfully detained.

Her continued detainment parallels Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine, a conflict that has been condemned widely by the international community. The U.S. and its allies have initiated several rounds of sanctions, including on Russian banks and on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

The U.S. has also banned the import of Russian oil. And earlier this week, the European Union officially adopted a sanctions package banning Russian oil in Europe.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who has been working on Griner’s case, said last month that he remained “optimistic” officials would be able to bring her back home.

“I’m optimistic,” Richardson said while making an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” “I am. Hopefully, it’ll happen soon, but it will happen. Brittney Griner will come home. It’s gonna happen.”

Updated at 7:47 p.m.

Comments / 18

Related
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bryant Gumbel
Person
Bill Richardson
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainment#Ukraine#Russian#Cnn#The State Department
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife Graduates From Law School

Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, has graduated from law school. On May 7, the 28-year-old announced she received her Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law, see below:. In a previous post, days before graduating, she wrote, ​​"Best believe, I'll never doubt me again. I...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin treated for advanced cancer, US intelligence says

Russian President Vladimir Putin underwent treatment for advanced cancer in April, according to several U.S. intelligence leaders citing a classified report, as Newsweek first reported Thursday. The officials – representing the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the Air Force and the Defense Intelligence Agency – also confirmed an assassination attempt...
HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

584K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy