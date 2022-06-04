ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Huntington Station Deli Workers Charged Following SLA Inspection

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Yary's Deli on New York Avenue in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two workers at a Long Island deli are facing charges after a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection.

It was conducted around 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 3 in at Yary’s Deli, located on New York Avenue in Huntington Station, in response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police said.

Randall Placido-Gonzales, age 20, of Huntington Station, the manager of the deli, was charged with possession of a gambling device, Class A misdemeanor, police said.

Karla Osorio, age 45, of Huntington Station, was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for selling alcohol to an underage individua, said police.

She was also charged with false personation, a Class A misdemeanor, for intentionally misrepresenting her name to an officer, police said.

In addition, six gambling machines and one cash counter were seized as evidence.

The New York State Liquor Authority issued seven SLA Violations and The Town of Huntington Fire Marshall issued two violations to the establishment. Town of Huntington Code Enforcement will issue violations at a later date to the establishment, as a result of their investigation.

The two will be arraigned at a later date.

The operation was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,
  • Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers,
  • Second Precinct Patrol officers,
  • New York State Liquor Authority Investigator,
  • Town of Huntington Fire Marshall,
  • Town of Huntington Code Enforcement.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

