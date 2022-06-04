ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Cab driver shot in the Bronx, 3 suspects sought

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three men are wanted in connection to a shooting of a livery cab driver in the Bronx early Thursday, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Wood Avenue between Taylor Avenue and Thieriot Avenue in Soundview where the 59-year-old cabbie was shot in the torso, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi in stable condition.

An investigation determined three men were inside of the cab when the shooting occurred, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

New York City, NY
