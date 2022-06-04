Scott Martin: Mainly dry, warm weekend for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Some patchy, light rain persists across parts of northeast and central Alabama this afternoon ahead of a very slow-moving surface front; the sky has cleared northwest of Birmingham, where dry air has taken over. Temperatures are only in the 70s in most places over the northern half of the state; clouds will move out tonight, and Saturday promises to be very nice, with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 80s. On Sunday we are forecasting a partly sunny sky with only a few isolated showers; the high will be in the upper 80s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO