Alabama State

Scott Martin: Mainly dry, warm weekend for Alabama

By Phil Pierce
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 4 days ago
Saturday highs will be...

92.9 WTUG

Potential for Severe Storms This Week for West, Central Alabama

This week we do have the potential for severe storms that could work into portions of West and Central Alabama. We are closely monitoring today, Wednesday and Friday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “chance of any one spot getting wet today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the upper 80s for most communities. Just what you expect this time of the year.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry Saturday ahead for Alabama; relatively quiet next week

RADAR CHECK: Some patchy, light rain persists across parts of northeast and central Alabama this afternoon ahead of a very slow-moving surface front; the sky has cleared northwest of Birmingham, where dry air has taken over. Temperatures are only in the 70s in most places over the northern half of the state; clouds will move out tonight, and Saturday promises to be very nice, with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 80s. On Sunday we are forecasting a partly sunny sky with only a few isolated showers; the high will be in the upper 80s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Hidden Alabama Tasty Gem That’s Hard To Find

There are a few things on this planet that bring people together and put a smile on their faces. Oh, it’s not what your thinking…. Other than my awesome personality, it’s good music, great people, and delicious food. Told you it’s NOT what you’re thinking….
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

11 awesome kid-friendly Alabama restaurants, according to readers

Our friends at This is Alabama recently posed a simple question, as they often do on Facebook: What’s your favorite kid-friendly restaurant in Alabama?. Readers chimed in with some great answers, for these purposes, we will not include the following on our list: “No such thing as a favorite “kid friendly” restaurant!” or “The one with the least amount of kids in it!!” or “My house...have you seen the price of gas in Alabama???”
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Drier air enters north Alabama late tonight; a few storms for south Alabama Friday

RADAR CHECK: Rain and thunderstorms are fairly widespread over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon; heavier storms are producing small hail and strong, gusty winds. Temperatures have cooled into the 70s where rain is falling, but south Alabama is mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. Showers and storms will taper off tonight as a front pushes into the state from the north and the air becomes more stable.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 42

Alligator season registration open in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Online registration for Alabama’s state-regulated alligator hunts is open until July 13. Registration must be completed by 8 a.m. on July 13 and is regulated by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Only Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years and older can apply for the […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

A mix of good news and bad news for gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WBRC) - One has to wonder these days how high will the gasoline prices go? Analysts from JP Morgan recently estimated the national average for gas prices will likely reach $6 by the end of the summer. But could that yield a similar trajectory here in Alabama?. In...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The 10 Alabama cities with the most expensive homes

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

British company opening hydrogen plant in southwest Alabama

McINTOSH, Ala. (AP) — A British company will construct an $83 million plant in rural southwest Alabama to produce hydrogen gas. Linde says it plans to build the plant in Washington County, located about 45 miles from the state’s main port in Mobile. Linde describes itself as a...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

